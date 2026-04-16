Govt tables bills to tweak women quota law, set up delimitation panel

The government on Thursday introduced three key bills in the Lok Sabha to move ahead with women’s reservation and the next delimitation exercise.

The Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-First Amendment) Bill, 2026, and the Delimitation Bill, 2026 were tabled as part of this effort. During the special sitting of Parliament from April 16 to 18, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also introduced the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026. The Bill seeks to extend the women’s reservation framework to Union Territories, including Delhi, Puducherry and Jammu and Kashmir.

Earlier this week, the Centre had shared the draft of the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2026 with MPs. The proposal includes changes to the women’s reservation law and plans to increase the total strength of the Lok Sabha to 850, covering both States and Union Territories.

According to the draft, up to 815 members will be directly elected from State constituencies. For Union Territories, the Bill states, "Not more than 35 members to represent the Union Territories, chosen in such manner as Parliament may by law provide".

Delimitation remains a key point of debate. Opposition parties argue that the exercise could reduce the share of seats for southern states while increasing representation for northern regions.

The proposed amendment includes changes to Articles 81 and 82 of the Constitution and provides for expanding the size of the Lok Sabha as part of the redistribution process.

Congress, SP oppose bills

The introduction of the bills triggered strong protests from the Opposition. Congress MP KC Venugopal opposed all three bills, calling them “anti-constitutional".

Samajwadi Party MP Dharmendra Yadav also raised objections in the House. “We oppose the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-First Amendment) Bill, 2026, Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026 and Delimitation Bill, 2026...There is no other party which is a bigger supporter of women's reservation,” he said.

Responding to the criticism, Shah said, “Akhilesh Yadav asked why the census is not being conducted. I want to inform the entire country that the census process has already begun. The government has taken a decision to conduct a caste census, and the enumeration is being carried out along with caste data. If it were up to the Samajwadi Party, they would even assign castes to households.”

He added, “Dharmendra Yadav spoke about giving reservations to Muslim women. This is unconstitutional. Reservation based on religion is unconstitutional.”