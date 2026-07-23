Look into eyes of youth who bled on streets protesting: Kharge to PM Modi

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asking him to look into the eyes of the youth who bled on the streets protesting.

After Prime Minister Modi made a strong pitch in favour of the youth, saying those who play with their future would not be spared, Kharge stated that all doors for the youth have been shut and asked where should they go.

"Narendramodi ji, Education system has corroded under your watch. We do not need platitudes or peacemeal announcements. Your government lathicharged the youth, used pellet guns, shock batons, indiscriminate brutality with impunity, as if they are not our own children," he said on X while referring to the student protests against exam irregularities.

"Come out of your air-conditioned ivory towers and look into the eyes of the young men and women who bled on the streets, fighting your dictatorship," he said.

The Congress chief said the youth only want "three simple demands to be fulfilled -- "1) Immediately sack Education Minister Pradhan. 2) Apologise for the punitive action & atrocities and 3) Provide justice to those who you targeted." Kharge also alleged that the RSS has captured the education system.

"Youth Unemployment is skyrocketing at 29% (PLFS). No Private jobs, handful of permanent government jobs. Contractualisation at its peak. All doors are shut. Where does the youth go to demand a future?" the Congress leader said.

AICC general secretary K C Venugopal also slammed the prime minister, saying his remarks were a complete "eyewash".

"Mr. Modi is living in fool's paradise if he thinks the youth will settle for this. Their demands remain clear:- Dharmendra Pradhan must resign-PM Modi must apologise- Punishment for the assaulters who attacked peaceful protesters," he stated.

Amid continuing protests by youths over the NEET paper leak, the prime minister also said this morning that the government has decided to set up fast-track courts to ensure swift and stringent punishment for those involved in paper leaks.

"Nothing is more important than the welfare and future of our youth! Those who try to harm the future of our youth will not be spared," Modi said in a post on X.