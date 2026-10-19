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Home / India News / Loud phone calls, music on trains may cost passengers ₹1,000 or jail time

Loud phone calls, music on trains may cost passengers ₹1,000 or jail time

Southern Railway has directed its divisions to warn passengers against loud phone calls and music played on speakers, citing provisions of the Railways Act

Southern Railway, loud calls on trains, loud music on trains, Indian Railways rules

Southern Railway has reiterated guidelines to prevent noise-related disturbances and improve the onboard experience for passengers. (Photo: Souther Railway - Facebook)

Sarjna Rai New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 19 2026 | 3:54 PM IST

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Rail passengers could face a fine of up to ₹1,000 or imprisonment for up to six months for playing music or videos on speakers and making loud phone calls inside trains and railway premises, following a directive issued by Southern Railway.
 
The railway zone has asked its divisions to make announcements and display notices warning passengers against behaviour that disturbs fellow travellers. According to the Hindustan Times, the directive refers to provisions of the Railways Act amended by the Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Act, 2026. The amendment revised penalties for certain railway offences, including causing a nuisance.
 

Railway rules on loud calls, music

 
In a letter dated October 16, Southern Railway's headquarters commercial branch directed its divisions to raise awareness through public address systems and notices in regional languages, Hindi, and English.
 
 
The announcement asks passengers to avoid playing music or videos on speaker mode and to refrain from loud conversations while travelling or at railway premises. It also advises passengers to use earphones.
 
The divisions have been asked to submit implementation reports by October 20.

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What penalty can passengers face?

 
The action is linked to Section 145 of the Railways Act, which deals with nuisance and misconduct on railway premises. The consequences can include:
 
  • Fine of up to ₹1,000: Passengers found causing a nuisance may be fined and removed from railway premises, with their pass or ticket also liable to be forfeited
  • Imprisonment for up to six months: Those who continue causing a nuisance despite being directed to stop by an authorised railway employee may face simple imprisonment, a fine of up to ₹5,000, or both
  • Enforcement by railway staff: Competent commercial staff, including ticket examiners, can impose the ₹1,000 penalty
 

Why the new directive?

 
The railway zone said loud music, videos played on mobile phone speakers, and prolonged conversations were disturbing other passengers and affecting their comfort, particularly in enclosed coaches.
 
The move also follows an earlier Railway Board communication dated July 23, 2012, which addressed complaints about loud phone conversations, long calls, and objectionable ringtones, especially in air-conditioned coaches.
 
The latest directive seeks to reinforce these restrictions as mobile internet access makes it easier for passengers to play audio and video content in public spaces.
 
Passengers are therefore advised to keep their phones on silent or vibration mode, use earphones when listening to audio, and keep phone conversations brief and quiet to avoid disturbing others.
 

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First Published: Oct 19 2026 | 3:42 PM IST