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Home / India News / 'Low intensity' Amritsar blast part of Pakistan ISI's designs: Punjab DGP

'Low intensity' Amritsar blast part of Pakistan ISI's designs: Punjab DGP

Low-intensity blasts near security sites in Amritsar and Jalandhar trigger probe, with Punjab police suspecting a cross-border attempt to disrupt stability

Forensic officials inspect the explosion site outside the BSF headquarters in Jalandhar on Tuesday

Forensic officials inspect the explosion site outside the BSF headquarters in Jalandhar on Tuesday | Image: PTI

Press Trust of India Chandigarh
3 min read Last Updated : May 06 2026 | 10:40 PM IST

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A blast, which occurred near the army cantonment boundary wall in Amritsar's Khasa, was a low-intensity explosion, Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav said on Wednesday.

The blast occurred on Tuesday night, and no injuries were reported, police said.

The DGP mentioned that no group has claimed responsibility for the explosion, but it appears that Pakistan's ISI might be behind the incident.

"We assume that, as today is the Operation Sindoor anniversary, this is part of Pakistan's ISI designs to cause disruptions in Punjab. Punjab is fighting a proxy war on behalf of the nation against Pakistan," he said.

Two back-to-back explosions near security establishments shook Punjab on Tuesday night, triggering panic and drawing condemnation from opposition parties, which called them efforts to "destabilise" the state.

 

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The first explosion happened around 8 pm in Jalandhar outside the headquarters of the Border Security Force's Punjab Frontier, while the second blast occurred at around 11 pm in Amritsar.

An investigation into both incidents is underway.

After holding a meeting with army authorities and senior officers from the Punjab Police, DGP Yadav briefed reporters on the discussions. He stated that common concerns regarding security were reviewed, and directives were issued.

He said that a meeting was also held with senior police officers of the Amritsar police commissionerate.

According to the DGP, the exact nature of the explosion and the device used will be determined pending forensic examination.

Senior officers from the Punjab Police, including the Amritsar SSP (Rural), visited the explosion site. The bomb disposal squad from the Punjab Police and BSF, along with forensic experts, sanitised the area and collected samples for scientific analysis.

The DGP noted that an FIR has been registered under relevant sections, and investigations are being conducted in close coordination with the army and other agencies.

"Multiple teams are working on this utilising human intelligence, technical resources, and forensic inputs to ensure investigations are conducted in a scientific manner," he said, asserting that the perpetrators will be arrested.

Amritsar (Rural) Senior Superintendent of Police Suhail Mir Qasim stated that police received reports of a loud sound at around 11 pm on a road in Khasa, Amritsar. "Our teams arrived on the scene immediately," he said.

Preliminary inspections indicated that someone had thrown an explosive device towards the boundary wall, leading to the explosion, according to the SSP.

Police mentioned that a piece of a tin sheet covering the boundary wall had fallen as a result of the blast.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: May 06 2026 | 10:40 PM IST

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