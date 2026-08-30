Low-pressure area in Bay of Bengal to bring heavy rain over east India

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of heavy to very heavy rainfall across parts of eastern India as a low-pressure area over the northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining coastal areas is expected to move west-northwestwards over the next two days.

The weather department has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall in Odisha, West Bengal and Jharkhand till September 1.

The IMD has also forecast widespread rainfall across the northeastern regions, the western Himalayan region and parts of central and western India, while rainfall activity is likely to remain subdued over the southern peninsula.

Low-pressure area to drive heavy rain in east

The low-pressure area over the northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining West Bengal-north Odisha coasts is likely to become more marked and move west-northwestwards across north Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal.

Under its influence, heavy to very heavy rainfall has been forecast over Gangetic West Bengal and Jharkhand. The IMD has also forecast isolated extremely heavy rainfall over Odisha till September 1, raising the risk of intense downpours in parts of the state.

Thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds are also likely over parts of West Bengal, Jharkhand and Bihar during the period.

Weather across India

Widespread rainfall has been forecast in the western Himalayan region, including Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Heavy rain has also been forecast over these areas and parts of Uttar Pradesh.

Central India is also expected to remain wet, with widespread rainfall over Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and parts of Vidarbha.

In the Northeast, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya are likely to receive heavy showers.

On the west coast, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall is expected over Konkan and Goa, while Gujarat and parts of Maharashtra are likely to receive scattered showers.

Southern peninsular India is likely to see subdued rainfall activity overall, with scattered showers over several areas.

Delhi weather outlook

Delhi is likely to see partly cloudy skies on Sunday, with no rain forecast, according to the IMD's local weather bulletin. The maximum temperature is expected to remain between 35 and 37 degrees Celsius, while the minimum is likely to be between 25 and 27 degrees Celsius.

The capital is expected to remain largely dry over the next few days, with partly cloudy skies and no rain forecast.