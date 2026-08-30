Sunday, August 30, 2026 | 08:35 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch

Buzzing :

Stock Market HighlightsGold MonetisationUS CPT RulesNepal Rejects Foreign RescueCredit Card spending JulyIndia state fiscal healthPriority Jewels IPONepal flash floodsWeather Forecast
Home / India News / Low-pressure area in Bay of Bengal to bring heavy rain over east India

Low-pressure area in Bay of Bengal to bring heavy rain over east India

The weather system over the northwest Bay of Bengal is likely to move west-northwestward, bringing heavy to extremely heavy rain over Odisha, West Bengal and Jharkhand

Heavy rain, rain, Odisha rain, monsoon

The weather department has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall in Odisha, West Bengal and Jharkhand till September 1

Shreya Keshri New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 30 2026 | 8:33 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of heavy to very heavy rainfall across parts of eastern India as a low-pressure area over the northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining coastal areas is expected to move west-northwestwards over the next two days.
 
The weather department has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall in Odisha, West Bengal and Jharkhand till September 1.
 
The IMD has also forecast widespread rainfall across the northeastern regions, the western Himalayan region and parts of central and western India, while rainfall activity is likely to remain subdued over the southern peninsula.

Low-pressure area to drive heavy rain in east

The low-pressure area over the northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining West Bengal-north Odisha coasts is likely to become more marked and move west-northwestwards across north Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal. 
 

Also Read

Delhi Rains, Rain

IMD forecasts widespread rain across India as monsoon remains active

Delhi Rains, Rain

Delhi-NCR likely to get rain on Raksha Bandhan, heavy showers across India

Delhi Rains, Rain

IMD forecasts widespread rain, thunderstorms across India till September 1

Delhi Rains, Rain

IMD forecasts rainfall across India, Delhi-NCR under yellow alert

Heavy rain, rain, Odisha rain, monsoon

Low-pressure area over Bay of Bengal to bring heavy rain in east India

 
Under its influence, heavy to very heavy rainfall has been forecast over Gangetic West Bengal and Jharkhand. The IMD has also forecast isolated extremely heavy rainfall over Odisha till September 1, raising the risk of intense downpours in parts of the state.
 
Thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds are also likely over parts of West Bengal, Jharkhand and Bihar during the period.

Weather across India

Widespread rainfall has been forecast in the western Himalayan region, including Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Heavy rain has also been forecast over these areas and parts of Uttar Pradesh.
 
Central India is also expected to remain wet, with widespread rainfall over Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and parts of Vidarbha.
 
In the Northeast, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya are likely to receive heavy showers.
 
On the west coast, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall is expected over Konkan and Goa, while Gujarat and parts of Maharashtra are likely to receive scattered showers.
 
Southern peninsular India is likely to see subdued rainfall activity overall, with scattered showers over several areas.

Delhi weather outlook

Delhi is likely to see partly cloudy skies on Sunday, with no rain forecast, according to the IMD's local weather bulletin. The maximum temperature is expected to remain between 35 and 37 degrees Celsius, while the minimum is likely to be between 25 and 27 degrees Celsius.
 
The capital is expected to remain largely dry over the next few days, with partly cloudy skies and no rain forecast. 
 

More From This Section

Mohan Bhagwat

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat urges Indian diaspora in US to embrace diversity

Nepal Flood, Flood

Over 275 Indians remain missing after Nepal-Tibet flash floods, 108 rescued

Delhi records above-normal August rain and 3-year high average AQI

Delhi's August: Above-normal rain, warm nights, and three-year high AQI

Delhi introduces new minimum fire safety standards for buildings

Delhi govt amends fire rules, mandates new safety standards for buildings

Pune RTO to introduce MH-61 vehicle registration code

Pune to shift from MH-12 to MH-61 as vehicle registration series ends

Topics : weather forecast IMD weather forecast Odisha weather forecast Delhi weather

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 30 2026 | 8:33 AM IST