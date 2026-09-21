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Home / India News / Low-pressure area in Bay of Bengal to bring heavy rain to Andhra, Odisha

Low-pressure area in Bay of Bengal to bring heavy rain to Andhra, Odisha

Low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal and adjoining Andaman Sea is likely to intensify, bringing heavy to very heavy rain to parts of eastern and central India

kolkata Rains, Rains

A pedestrian uses a sheet of plastic wrap to shield himself from a downpour on a rainy day, in Kolkata (Photo: PTI)

Shreya Keshri New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 21 2026 | 9:10 AM IST

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The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall over north coastal Andhra Pradesh, south Odisha, Telangana, Chhattisgarh and Vidarbha as a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal and adjoining Andaman Sea is likely to intensify.
 
Meanwhile, the southwest monsoon continues to withdraw from northwest India, with conditions favourable for further withdrawal from parts of Rajasthan, Punjab and Saurashtra-Kutch.

Low-pressure area over Bay of Bengal

The low-pressure area is expected to intensify and drive a spell of heavy rainfall across parts of eastern and central India. South Odisha and north coastal Andhra Pradesh are likely to see the heaviest rainfall.
 
 
Rainfall is also expected to intensify over Telangana, Chhattisgarh and Vidarbha. The system is likely to be accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds in parts of the region.
 
The IMD has warned of squally winds over the Bay of Bengal, with wind speeds potentially reaching 55-65 kmph and gusting to 75 kmph over parts of the Bay of Bengal. Rough to very rough sea conditions are also expected along parts of the Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal coasts.

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The IMD has also advised fishermen against venturing into several parts of the Bay of Bengal as sea conditions are expected to turn rough to very rough.

Weather across India

Rainfall is likely to remain active across eastern and southern India, with heavy showers expected in several areas.
 
Eastern India is expected to see fairly widespread to widespread rainfall over Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands while Central India is likely to see widespread rain over Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha.
 
The Northeast region may receive scattered to widespread rainfall, particularly over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya and parts of Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura.
 
In western India, rainfall is expected over parts of Maharashtra, Gujarat, Konkan and Goa. Several parts of southern India are also likely to receive rain. Kerala, Karnataka, Telangana and Tamil Nadu are expected to see widespread showers.

Delhi weather forecast

Delhi is likely to remain dry on Monday, with mainly clear skies. The maximum temperature is expected to remain between 34 and 36 degrees Celsius, while the minimum is likely to be between 24 and 26 degrees Celsius.
 
The capital is expected to remain largely dry through the week, with mainly clear skies and maximum temperatures in the 33-36 degrees Celsius range. The IMD has forecast no significant change in maximum temperatures over the next seven days.  

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Topics : weather forecast IMD weather forecast Odisha weather forecast Bay of Bengal Delhi weather

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First Published: Sep 21 2026 | 9:10 AM IST