LPG crisis hits Dehradun's 'Maggi points', vendors struggle to sustain biz

A severe shortage of commercial LPG cylinders, along with rising prices, has hit Dehradun's iconic roadside "Maggi points" on the way to Mussoorie, leaving vendors struggling to sustain their businesses.

Once bustling with tourists, these popular stops are now witnessing a sharp decline in footfall as vendors grapple with cooking delays and limited resources.

With commercial LPG either unavailable or unaffordable, many stall owners have switched to traditional wood-fired stoves. However, the shift has slowed operations significantly, making it difficult to meet customer demand.

The supply disruption is not limited to roadside vendors alone. Several dhabas, restaurants and sweet shops across Dehradun are also facing similar challenges due to irregular LPG supply.

Shanu Rana, a Maggi point owner, says the situation is becoming unmanageable. "There are problems everywhere," he says, adding, "Commercial gas is simply not available right now."

He further explains that vendors cannot use domestic cylinders, leaving them with no option but to switch to traditional methods. "We are forced to cook on wood-fired stoves," he says.

However, even that is not enough to keep up with demand. "We are not able to complete customers' orders," he adds, noting that many customers are leaving without food.

Despite the crisis, he has not increased prices. "Our menu is still the same," he says, explaining that any hike could drive customers away. "For now, we are just somehow managing."

Pointing to his empty cafe, he says, "You can see everything is deserted... all because of the gas shortage."

In response to rising demand and supply challenges, the Uttarakhand government implemented a revised Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for commercial LPG distribution on Friday, superseding previous guidelines.

Food and Civil Supplies Secretary Anand Swaroop stated that following state efforts to promote PNG, Uttarakhand secured an additional 6 per cent quota for commercial LPG. Combined with a 20 per cent central allocation, the state's total quota has increased from 40 per cent to 66 per cent. The new SOP aims to ensure transparent, priority-based distribution to prevent shortages in key sectors such as the Char Dham Yatra, tourism, and industry.

Under these rules, which remain in force until further notice, oil marketing companies will supply gas based on market share while keeping District Magistrates updated.

The revised SOP establishes a daily distribution of 6,310 cylinders across various consumer categories. To support the peak tourist season, hotels and resorts are allocated 1,500 cylinders (24%), while restaurants and dhabas receive 2,000 (32 per cent).

Other allocations include 300 cylinders (5 per cent) for government guest houses, 200 each (3 per cent) for homestays, self-help groups, and dairy units, and 1,250 (20 per cent) for priority industries like pharmaceuticals and hospitals. District-wise, Dehradun holds the highest share at 31 per cent, followed by Haridwar and Nainital at 13 per cent each, with the remaining volume distributed across the state based on demand density.

A specific provision has been introduced for wedding ceremonies, which are allocated 660 cylinders (10 per cent) daily. Usage is limited to a maximum of two commercial cylinders per event, requiring prior approval from the District Magistrate or a designated authority.

Once verified, distributors will issue temporary connections, after which the quota reverts to the general category to prevent misuse. Dehradun and Nainital receive the largest portion of the wedding quota (176 cylinders each), while industrial allocations are concentrated primarily in Dehradun, Haridwar, and Udham Singh Nagar.