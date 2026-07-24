LPG tanker with 28 Indian crew members attacked in Iranian waters, all safe

As maritime security risks continue to rise amid escalating tensions between the US and Iran, an LPG tanker carrying 28 Indian crew members on board was attacked in Iranian waters on Friday. The Indian Embassy in Tehran has confirmed that all Indian nationals on board are safe.

The Indian Embassy in Tehran took to X to say that the vessel was attacked while operating in Iranian waters, prompting the Indian mission to coordinate with local authorities to ascertain the status of the crew.

The post read: "The Embassy of India in Tehran is aware that the Mozambique-flagged LPG tanker DISHA came under attack in Iranian territorial waters earlier today. The vessel has 28 Indian crew members on board. The Embassy has been in close contact with the relevant authorities and has confirmed that all Indian crew members are safe."

The Embassy said it is continuing to monitor the situation and remains in contact with the concerned authorities. It did not specify who carried out the attack or disclose the extent of the damage, if any, to the vessel.

The incident comes against the backdrop of worsening security in regional waters as the conflict involving the US and Iran intensifies, raising fresh concerns over the safety of commercial shipping and seafarers operating in the region.

Notably, India has repeatedly called for the protection of civilian maritime traffic. On Thursday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said: "Under no circumstances can attacks on seafarers, civilian shipping or infrastructure be countenanced."

In a separate incident, the Ministry of External Affairs on Friday confirmed that an Indian national was killed after a commercial vessel with 10 crew members on board was attacked near Russia in the Black Sea last Saturday.