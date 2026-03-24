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Home / India News / LS passes Bill to amend law on protection and rights of transgender persons

LS passes Bill to amend law on protection and rights of transgender persons

He asserted that the amendment will ensure that transgender persons continue to get legal recognition and protection

Lok Sabha, LS

Lok Sabha (Representative image from file)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 24 2026 | 8:01 PM IST

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The Lok Sabha on Tuesday passed a bill to amend a law on protection and rights of transgender persons, which seeks to exclude social orientations from the ambit of the statute and provides for graded punishment based on the gravity of harm inflicted on such people.

Responding to the debate on the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Amendment Bill, 2026, Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Virendra Kumar said the proposed legislation aims to provide protection to only those who face boycott due to biological issues.

He asserted that the amendment will ensure that transgender persons continue to get legal recognition and protection.

 

Kumar said while the 2019 law had a provision for a maximum of two years of imprisonment, the amendment bill provides for a maximum of 14 years in jail with a penalty.

Before the passage of the bill, the House also rejected amendments moved by opposition members by a voice vote.

While the government said the objective is to provide protection to such persons, the opposition slammed the proposed legislation for taking away the right to self-determination of identity, such as gay and lesbian individuals, and demanded that it be sent to a standing committee for proper consultations.

The bill seeks to give a precise definition of the term "transgender" and exclude "different sexual orientations and self-perceived sexual identities" from the proposed law's ambit was introduced in Lok Sabha earlier this month.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Lok Sabha Transgenders Rights of Transgender Persons Bill BS Reads

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First Published: Mar 24 2026 | 7:59 PM IST

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