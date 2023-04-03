close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

LS proceedings adjourned till 2 pm after obituary to ​MP Girish Bapat

Lok Sabha adjourned for a few hours as mark of respect for a sitting member who has passed away

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Indian Parliament, (Photo: Wikipedia)

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 03 2023 | 12:04 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 2 pm on Monday after obituary references to sitting MP Girish Bapat and former MP Innocent who passed away recently.

Bapat, who was a sitting BJP MP from Pune, passed away on March 29 while Innocent, a former independent MP from Chalakudy constituency in Thrissur, passed away on March 26.

Lok Sabha now adjourns for a few hours as mark of respect for a sitting member who has passed away.

Earlier, the House used to adjourn for the day after paying obituary to a sitting member who has passed away.

Also Read

BJP demands RaGa's apology, Rajya Sabha proceedings adjourned till 3:30 pm

LS proceedings adjourned again amid oppn demand debate on border issue

Parliament proceedings in RS, LS adjourned till 12 pm amid Oppn's demand

MP Assembly adjourned till Mar 13 amid BJP-Cong tussle over MLA suspension

Parliament adjourned till Tue amid protests over Rahul's remarks, Adani row

Display PM's degree outside new Parliament, demands Shiv Sena (UBT)

Restore fare concessions offered to senior citizens in railways: Kejriwal

Uttarakhand CM Dhami to meet PM Modi today, will invite him for visit

Kerala train fire: 3 bodies found on railway track, police hunt for suspect

Sunny morning in Delhi, maximum temperature likely to hover around 32 deg C

Topics : Parliament | Budget session

First Published: Apr 03 2023 | 11:30 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read
Premium

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read
Premium

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon