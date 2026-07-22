Lutyens' Delhi under high alert ahead of CJP, Youth Congress protests

High security arrangements will remain in place in the Lutyens' Delhi area as the city police gears up for separate protests by the CJP and the Youth Congress in the New Delhi and Central districts, official sources said.

A multi-layered security arrangement will be put in place around Connaught Place, Jantar Mantar, Rafi Marg, Parliament Street and other sensitive locations to maintain law and order and prevent any untoward incident, the source said.

Additional police and paramilitary personnel will be deployed at key intersections and vulnerable points, while anti-riot units, quick reaction teams and reserve forces will remain on standby.

Barricades have already been erected at strategic locations, and surveillance through CCTV cameras and other monitoring systems have been intensified, he said.

Traffic restrictions are likely to be imposed around Connaught Place, Jantar Mantar, Rafi Marg and adjoining roads depending on the movement of protesters. Traffic police will regulate vehicular movement and diversions may be put in place to minimise inconvenience to commuters.

Security will also be stepped up around important government buildings, Parliament and other vital installations in the Lutyen's Delhi area. Police teams are conducting intensive vehicle checks and frisking at strategic points, while security at Metro stations and public places have been enhanced.

Officials said adequate arrangements have been made to deal with any situation arising out of the protests and appealed to organisers and participants to maintain peace and cooperate with law enforcement agencies.