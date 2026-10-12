Maha govt names Tukaram Mundhe as secretary of committee to overhaul MPSC

The Maharashtra government on Sunday formed a committee to overhaul the state recruitment body MPSC, naming FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe as secretary, amid an ongoing agitation by aspirants in Pune.

The decision was conveyed by state minister Shivendraraje Bhosale, who met the aspirants at SM Joshi Bridge, where the protest has been underway for the past ten days, over various demands, including reforms in the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC).

Other than Muhdhe, the committee will have ex-judge Dilip Bhosale as its chairman, IPS officer Laxmi Gautam, ex-IAS officer Ganesh Patil and retired judge P D Naik.

Bhosale also told the protesters that their other demands would be addressed. These included the withdrawal of cases against some representatives of the agitation, recruitment to 70,000 posts over three years, an increase in the number of seats in the Group C examination scheduled for January, and background checks on the chairman and secretary of the MPSC before their appointment.

It was not immediately clear what the government had decided about the demand concerning the ouster of MPSC Chairman Vivek Bhimnawar.

NCP (SP) MLA Rohit, who has been protesting alongside the MPSC aspirants, welcomed Mundhe's inclusion in the committee.

"We hope that the committee will have the freedom to work properly," he said.