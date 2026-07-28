Mahadev app probe: Betting syndicates generated ₹43,000 cr in seven years

India's illegal online betting ecosystem generated an estimated ₹43,000 crore in proceeds of crime (PoC) over the past seven years, according to the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Hindustan Times reported.

The estimate is the agency's first consolidated assessment of the Mahadev Online Book network and allied betting platforms, underscoring the scale of India's illegal online betting ecosystem.

The estimate was included in the ED's June 5 provisional attachment order, which was submitted before the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) adjudicating authority. The order relates to assets worth ₹940.77 crore linked to Delhi-based businessman Vikas Garg, who was arrested earlier this month in connection with the probe.

First estimate of the betting empire's proceeds

According to the report, this is the first time the agency has quantified the total proceeds of crime generated by the Mahadev Online Book syndicate and its associated betting platforms since the investigation began in October 2022. The agency has so far filed five charge sheets against 74 individuals and entities before a special PMLA court in Raipur.

Investigators said the estimate indicates that illegal betting operations continued to flourish despite enforcement action, with operators shifting to mirror websites and dummy platforms to evade detection.

How the syndicate allegedly operated

The ED described Mahadev Online Book as one of India's largest illegal betting syndicates, operating through a franchise-based model. Panel operators across the country allegedly ran betting platforms under the Mahadev network, while a substantial share of the profits flowed to the group's central operators based in Dubai.

Each month, Mahadev Online Book generated profits of more than ₹450 crore. To hide where the money came from, the syndicate moved it through shell companies and fake transactions, making it look like legitimate business income.

Over 2,000 betting platforms active

The agency claimed that the Dubai-headquartered network simultaneously operated more than 2,000 active betting platforms across India at any given time.

Each platform allegedly earned net monthly profits of ₹30-40 lakh, with nearly 70-80 per cent of the earnings transferred to the syndicate's headquarters. The Hindustan Times quotes the agency’s finding that Mahadev and allied platforms such as Reddy Anna and FairPlay together generated ₹4,000-5,000 crore annually between 2019 and the present. The figures were based on profit data recovered from seized electronic devices and corroborated with statements recorded from panel operators under the PMLA.

Assets linked to Vikas Garg attached

The latest attachment order concerns assets valued at ₹940.77 crore, including residential properties, land parcels, equity shares and securities allegedly acquired using laundered betting proceeds.

The ED alleged that the assets belonged to Vikas Garg, members of his family and companies under his control. The funds routed through the Skyexchange betting platform were used to acquire investments, including an alleged 97.58 per cent stake in US-based technology company Ebix Inc. through proceedings before the US Bankruptcy Court, the report added.

Wider crackdown on illegal betting

The Mahadev case has emerged as one of India's largest money laundering investigations involving illegal online betting. Separately, tax authorities are also probing a wider network of shell merchant entities allegedly used to process betting transactions, with investigators examining possible large-scale GST evasion and financial irregularities linked to online gambling platforms.

According to the Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI), illegal online betting platforms channelled nearly ₹70,000 crore through about 750 shell companies across the country, leading to an estimated GST evasion of ₹19,600 crore, The Times of India reported.