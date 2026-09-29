Maharashtra clears ₹1.32 crore for 4 Lokayukta cars amid austerity calls

The Maharashtra government has approved ₹1.32 crore for the purchase of four luxury vehicles for members of the state Lokayukta, a news report by NDTV stated on Tuesday.

The state’s General Administration Department (GAD) issued a Government Resolution (GR) sanctioning ₹33 lakh for each vehicle, according to the report. The order specifies purchasing four Innova Hycross ZX 7-seater cars.

The expenditure comes amid calls from ministers in the state government to cut unnecessary spending.

Maharashtra minister Uday Samant recently directed officials to stop formal felicitations involving honours and garlands and discontinue serving dry fruits such as cashews, almonds and pistachios at official meetings. He also asked officials to serve only simple meals during district planning meetings.

State minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil has also appealed to farmers to reduce their expenses amid the difficult conditions, according to the report.

When was the purchase approved?

The vehicles will be allocated to four recently sworn-in members of the Lokayukta.

The Lokayukta panel, headed by former Justice Sunil Shukre, includes former Justices Surendra Tawde and Suvarna Kevale as judicial members. Former Maharashtra Director General of Police Rashmi Shukla and former IAS officer Om Prakash Gupta are its non-judicial members.

Following the swearing-in of the Lokayukta members, the General Administration Department reviewed the vehicle requirements of the Lokayukta office on September 4.

Administrative approval for the purchase was granted on the same day. The government subsequently issued the GR sanctioning ₹1.32 crore for the four vehicles.