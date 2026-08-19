Wednesday, August 19, 2026 | 01:36 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to watchWeather TodayLalithaa Jewellery vs Horizon IPOJharkhand Govt Cancel 44 ExamsRIL JIO TariffShiprocket SharesGold and Silver Price TodayHockey World Cup 2026
Home / India News / Fadnavis backs Mundhe, says FDA's crackdown on food safety will continue

Fadnavis backs Mundhe, says FDA's crackdown on food safety will continue

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said he was very pleased with the FDA's action against food safety violations, adulteration and hygiene lapses across the state.

Devendra Fadnavis

“I think very good action is being taken. Food adulteration is dangerous as it relates to health and poses a threat to the lives of people,” said Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis. (Photo:PTI)

Anjaly Raj New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 19 2026 | 1:35 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Lauding the ongoing crackdown by the state’s Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and its Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe over food safety violations, adulteration and hygiene lapses, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said he was “very pleased” with the agency’s action.
 
“I think very good action is being taken. Food adulteration is dangerous as it relates to health and poses a threat to the lives of people,” said Fadnavis, The Indian Express quoted.
 
Fadnavis was speaking on the sidelines of the 2026 National Convention of the Indo-American Chamber of Commerce in Mumbai.
 
Extending his support to Mundhe, the CM said, “Strict action was necessary, and that is exactly what is happening. I am very pleased with these measures, and this course of action will continue,” Moneycontrol quoted.
 
 
“When somebody tampers with the quality [of the food], it cannot be tolerated. The strictest action to stop food adulteration is necessary. And this action against all those indulging in food adulteration will continue in Maharashtra,” the state CM said, The Indian Express quoted.

Also Read

Tata Sons

How Maharashtra charity law led to Tata Sons' first-ever AGM adjournment

snakes, snakebite, snake

Maha govt makes snakebite notifiable disease, reporting of cases compulsory

FSSAI

FSSAI notice impact: Dabur, Ferns N Petals, 4 other firms rectify mistakes

Bombay High Court

Maharashtra FDA to pay ₹5 lakh after Bombay HC order on licence suspension

Tukaram Mundhe

Who is Tukaram Mundhe? The IAS officer taking on Maharashtra's food sector

 
Fadnavis’ remarks came at a time when the Mundhe-led FDA has come under scrutiny for its actions. The Bombay High Court earlier this week directed the FDA to pay ₹5 lakh to a Pune-based sweets shop after it continued to keep its food licence suspended despite the establishment achieving 98 per cent compliance with food safety norms.
 
The FDA had suspended the licence of Gurunanak Dairy and Sweets in Wadgaon-Sheri on June 12 following a food poisoning incident a day earlier and ordered the shop to shut down. According to the retailer’s petition, the suspension was ordered without an improvement notice or a hearing.   
 

Mundhe’s statewide crackdown

 
Since Mundhe assumed charge as FDA commissioner in May, his team has launched a statewide enforcement drive targeting food adulteration, hygiene issues and businesses operating without proper licences.
 
The FDA has conducted raids, issued notices and suspended the food licences of multiple establishments, including Domino’s and Pizza Hut outlets, as well as Blinkit and Zepto warehouses.
 
Mundhe has said the system can improve only when the food industry follows regulations, the FDA regulates effectively, and consumers remain vigilant. 
 

More From This Section

SC, Supreme Court

Neet exam security 'foolproof', paper transport tracked by GPS: Govt to SC

Vijay, C Joseph Vijay, Tamil Nadu CM

From cars to cash, CM Vijay announces bonanza for 234 Tamil Nadu MLAs

Vijay, C Joseph Vijay, Tamil Nadu CM

Tamil Nadu govt extends maternity leave for third child to 365 days

Candidates appointed through the JSSC-CGL and TDPL-conducted examinations gather outside the Jharkhand Secretariat Project Bhawan to protest against the state government's decision to cancel the recruitment examinations

Jharkhand cancels 44 govt exams; 2,000 fear job loss: Check latest updates

IRCTC, Indian Railways food safety

IRCTC cracks down on unauthorised food and water sales on trains

Topics : Devendra Fadnavis FDA Maharashtra News Maharashtra Food safety

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 19 2026 | 1:21 PM IST