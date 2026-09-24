Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday said the drought-like situation in parts of the state could be more severe than the 1972 drought, as Latur, Dharashiv and Solapur face rainfall shortages and crop losses.

The severe 1972 drought in Maharashtra affected nearly 25 million people, according to official records.

Fadnavis visited drought-affected areas in Latur, Dharashiv and Solapur and met farmers to assess the damage. He said Latur and Dharashiv had received only about half of their normal rainfall this year, affecting kharif crops , particularly soybean.

“The situation is extremely serious. Latur and Dharashiv received only 50 per cent rainfall this year. The rainfall deficit has severely affected crops, particularly soybean,” Fadnavis was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Solapur has also been among the worst-affected districts. The district recorded 48.65 per cent of its average rainfall, while several other districts received between 50 per cent and 65 per cent of normal rainfall, Hindustan Times reported. Overall, 17 districts received 50–75 per cent of their average rainfall, the report said.

The rainfall deficit has affected kharif crops. The state reported 13.727 million hectares of kharif sowing, equivalent to 95 per cent of the five-year average area, the report said.

Government plans relief measures

Fadnavis said the state government would provide assistance to affected farmers and would not wait for funds from the Centre before starting relief work.

“There is distress and anguish among farmers. But I have told them that the government will stand firmly behind them. We will provide all possible assistance. There will be no shortage of funds for drought relief,” he said in a video he shared on X.

The government has ordered crop-loss assessments through ‘panchnamas’ (an inspection report prepared by government officials). Fadnavis said the assessments were required under law, but relief would be provided across affected areas.

“We are going to help the farmers, and our loan waiver scheme is also operational and will not be stopped. We are arranging water and fodder as well,” Fadnavis said.

In another post on X, the chief minister said a Government Resolution on the drought situation would be issued within days. The state government also plans arrangements for drinking water, fodder, foodgrains and other assistance.

Drinking water, crop losses add to concerns

Fadnavis said the rainfall deficit had affected groundwater levels, reservoirs and wells. The government had conserved water for drinking purposes but expected shortages later in the year.

“We have tried to conserve sufficient water for drinking purposes. We have water required until December, and we have also tried to preserve water up to June. Even then, there will be a drinking water crisis and we are making arrangements for it,” he said, as reported by PTI.

In Solapur's Barshi area, Fadnavis inspected soybean crops. He said the crop appeared green in some fields but had not produced filled pods because of the lack of rainfall.

“Though the crop appears green from outside due to some rainfall, the pods have not filled. Farmers have suffered a complete loss and there is a lot of distress,” PTI quoted Fadnavis as saying.

(With inputs from agencies)