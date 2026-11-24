A Maharashtra government-appointed panel that reviewed the recruitment examination system has recommended a seven-to-10-year jail term, a minimum fine of ₹10 crore, property attachment and fast-track courts to curb question paper leaks, officials said on Tuesday.

Headed by senior IAS officer V Radha, the committee submitted its second report to the state government, also proposing a dedicated Special Task Force (STF) to probe paper leak cases and a complete refund of examination fees for Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) candidates.

The report also proposes refunding the fee paid to challenge an answer key if the objection is found to be valid.

To prevent paper leaks, the panel has proposed seven to 10 years' imprisonment, a minimum fine of ₹10 crore and confiscation of property of those involved in such offences.

Emphasising transparency in the examination process, the committee has recommended assigning an important responsibility to district collectors and creating a separate database or 'Venue Bank' of examination centres.

Earlier this month, the panel had submitted its interim report to the state government, suggesting several measures to make the recruitment process more transparent, secure and reliable.

Besides recommending strict penalties, the committee has also called for increasing vacancies for the MPSC's Group-C Combined Preliminary Examination 2026 to over 16,000 and granting a one-time relaxation of one year in the upper age limit for all recruitment examinations.

The panel was constituted on September 4 amid allegations of irregularities and malpractices in MPSC examinations and protests by aspirants.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that the committee has made recommendations to make the examination system more transparent, how venues should be prepared, and to make the law stricter.

"We will make an effort to bring this law during the upcoming winter session of the state assembly and try to pass the bill," he said.