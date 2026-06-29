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Home / India News / Maharashtra extends monsoon fishing ban till August 15 amid delayed onset

Maharashtra extends monsoon fishing ban till August 15 amid delayed onset

Rane informed the state assembly that the Centre had initially imposed the ban from June 1 to July 31 along the western coast, but a government order has now extended the same

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Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 29 2026 | 3:40 PM IST

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Maharashtra Minister Nitesh Rane on Monday said that the annual monsoon fishing ban on mechanised and motorised boats in the state has been extended till August 15 in view of the delayed onset of the southwest monsoon.

Rane informed the state assembly that the Centre had initially imposed the ban from June 1 to July 31 along the western coast, but a government order has now extended the same.

The extension aims to conserve fish stocks, provide adequate breeding time for marine species and ensure the long-term sustainability of fisheries, he said.

The state fisheries minister said that the decision would also help safeguard fishermen from risks posed by rough weather conditions, including strong winds, cyclones, unseasonal rainfall and turbulent seas during the early monsoon period.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Maharashtra Maharashtra News fishing Monsoon season

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First Published: Jun 29 2026 | 3:40 PM IST

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