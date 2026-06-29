Maharashtra extends monsoon fishing ban till August 15 amid delayed onset

Maharashtra Minister Nitesh Rane on Monday said that the annual monsoon fishing ban on mechanised and motorised boats in the state has been extended till August 15 in view of the delayed onset of the southwest monsoon.

Rane informed the state assembly that the Centre had initially imposed the ban from June 1 to July 31 along the western coast, but a government order has now extended the same.

The extension aims to conserve fish stocks, provide adequate breeding time for marine species and ensure the long-term sustainability of fisheries, he said.

The state fisheries minister said that the decision would also help safeguard fishermen from risks posed by rough weather conditions, including strong winds, cyclones, unseasonal rainfall and turbulent seas during the early monsoon period.