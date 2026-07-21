Maharashtra FDA chief widens crackdown on food adulteration, fake drugs

By Satviki Sanjay and Ashutosh Joshi

In the two months since Tukaram Mundhe took charge as head of the food and drug regulator in India’s richest state, his teams have seized adulterated milk packets, suspended licenses of blood banks, raided illicit chewing tobacco makers, and temporarily shut two of Mumbai’s well-known food outlets. The crackdown may only be the beginning.

Mundhe aims to shift the agency’s focus from merely curbing adulteration to policing everything from counterfeit medicines and drug recalls to the fast-expanding world of quick-commerce dark stores and cloud kitchens.

“If anything is not compliant, it must not come” into the market, the newly appointed commissioner of Maharashtra’s Food and Drug Administration said in an interview.

A civil servant, who has been reportedly been transferred more than 25 times in a 21-year career, Mundhe is regarded as an unyielding administrator whose frequent moves reflect his insistence on strict enforcement — a stance that has earned him more than a million Instagram followers.

His push to tighten quality control lapses in Maharashtra comes amid heightened scrutiny from India’s federal food regulator, which has in recent months issued notices to Swiggy Ltd.’s quick commerce unit for selling expired or spoiled products and rapped energy-drink makers for misleading claims.

The stricter inspections also follow global concerns over India’s drug industry and food-safety standards. Tainted cough syrups from the nation were linked to the deaths of nearly two dozen children last year, and countries including Japan have banned imports of items such as mangoes this year due to alleged pest-control lapses.

Counterfeit and adulterated products hurt not just consumers, but India’s image abroad, with implications for trade and growth, Mundhe said.

Since assuming his new role on May 25, his department has conducted more than 1,100 raids on food businesses across Maharashtra, with dairies facing maximum scrutiny, data from the FDA showed. It has confiscated over 150,000 liters of spurious milk and 35 tons of adulterated cottage cheese.

Mundhe said investigators uncovered spurious milk made from skimmed milk powder, vegetable oil and hazardous chemicals, with some samples even containing shampoo.

‘Absolute Poison’

“It’s absolute poison,” he said, adding that the authority will continue to crack down on those “profiteering” through the sale of such hazardous products. “We are tackling it in a big way.”

Nearly 600 people have been arrested in action against banned chewing tobacco, while 56 hotels and restaurants have had their licenses suspended, the FDA data showed.

Platforms offering rapid grocery delivery and cloud kitchens that take orders only online — two of the fastest-growing retail formats in India — have become a big challenge, according to Mundhe. He said the FDA discovered unregistered dark stores, and also found food products past their expiry date repackaged for sale instead of being destroyed.

The officer said the campaign against adulteration won’t unfairly target businesses. “Genuine businesses have nothing to fear, and non-genuine will have no place to hide.”

Manpower Crunch

Mundhe’s resolve to reform the system will be tested as the state regulatory body is hamstrung by a severe manpower crunch. Maharashtra has 350 food inspectors and plans to hire 50 more, while it is looking to add 150 to its team of 60 drug officers, he said. That’s far short of the total requirement estimated at about 2,100 officers for combined to ensure compliance, Mundhe said.

The regulatory chief’s career has also not been without controversies. Mundhe faced a no-confidence motion from elected members for alleged arbitrary decisions in his previous role as the head of Navi Mumbai civic authority, according to local media reports. His frequent job transfers also risk lack of continuity in any policy reform he undertakes.

For now, Mundhe is pressing ahead in his current role, pursuing violations across the state. The FDA is also looking to speed up approvals online for businesses and has also launched a grievance redressal portal for citizens.

“We are increasing ease of doing business on the one hand and increasing ease of living for the citizens on the other hand,” he said.