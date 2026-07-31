Maharashtra FDA conducts inspection of canteens at Bombay High Court

The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has inspected canteens operating within the Bombay High Court premises, an official said on Friday.

An FDA official told PTI that a team inspected the canteens at the high court on Thursday and was preparing a report.

"Our team did inspect the canteens of the Bombay High Court. We are preparing a report on it. Once we file the report to our higher authorities, a statement will be issued regarding the same," the official said.

Ever since IAS officer Tukaram Mundhe took charge as the FDA commissioner in May, the department has inspected several establishments, including several well-known food joints, across the state. The FDA's crackdown on milk adulteration has also led to the closure of several milk collection centres and dairies.

Recently, the FDA suspended the food business licences of the Cricket Club of India, the MIG Cricket Club in Bandra East, and three other clubs in Mumbai for alleged violations of food safety and hygiene norms, officials said.