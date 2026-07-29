Maharashtra FDA enforces junk food ban within 50 metres of schools

Maharashtra FDA has banned the sale of processed and packaged foods and drinks high in fat, sugar and salt within 50 metres of school compounds, and the order will be implemented strictly, FDA commissioner Tukaram Mundhe said on Wednesday.

He said every school kitchen operator and food supplier to schools should have licenses under food safety regulations.

He said the sale, advertisement and free distribution of high-fat, salt and sugar (HFSS) food items are prohibited in and around all schools in the state as part of efforts to promote healthy eating habits among children.

"Within school premises and up to 50 metres from the school compound, the sale, advertisement and free distribution of high fat, salt and sugar (HFSS) food items is completely banned by the FDA. It will be implemented strictly," Mundhe told reporters here.

He said the state government had issued a compliance order on July 27 to enforce food safety and nutritional standards across educational institutions, adding that the move would affect nearly two crore students studying in around 1.08 lakh schools in Maharashtra.

Mundhe said the guidelines would apply to all government, government-aided and private schools affiliated to any education board, and no institution would be exempt from the provisions.

He said canteens, midday meal kitchens, food suppliers and hostel kitchens catering to schools must obtain mandatory registration and licences under food safety regulations.

"No organisation or institution can prepare or supply food to schools, hostels or under the midday meal scheme without registration and a valid licence to operate," Mundhe added.

He said school principals, headmasters and local authorities would play a key role in implementing the restrictions.

According to Mundhe, the norms will cover children from 22 months of age up to students studying in Class 12, and HFSS food items could neither be sold, advertised nor distributed free of cost within the prescribed limits around schools.