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Home / India News / Maharashtra FDA seizes ₹1.56 crore worth of food stock in statewide drive

Maharashtra FDA seizes ₹1.56 crore worth of food stock in statewide drive

The seized food products were suspected to be substandard, adulterated or incorrectly labelled

food safety, checks, inspection

Representative image from file.

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 24 2026 | 9:44 PM IST

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The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has seized around 43.56 tonnes of food stock and 719.2 litres of milk and ghee, collectively valued at ₹1.56 crore, during a statewide drive, officials said on Saturday.

The seized food products were suspected to be substandard, adulterated or incorrectly labelled.

The department also destroyed 564 litres of milk in Mumbai and suspended the licences or registrations of several establishments for violations of food safety norms.

The Konkan division recorded seizures of 9.99 tonnes of food stock worth ₹53.55 lakh, while the Pune division seized 2.11 tonnes of food items valued at ₹7.93 lakh. In Nashik, the FDA seized 4,069 kg of food products and 62.2 litres of ghee worth ₹8.25 lakh.

 

In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar division, 26.84 tonnes of food items valued at ₹64 lakh were seized, while the Nagpur division reported the seizure of 883.3 kg of oil worth ₹1.77 lakh.

The FDA also seized prohibited food items worth ₹19.56 lakh in Pune, ₹4.22 lakh in Mumbai and ₹19,090 in Nashik. The department said it would continue enforcement drives to ensure food safety and take action against establishments violating prescribed standards.

Separately, the FDA suspended the licences or registrations of seven food establishments in Mumbai after inspections revealed violations of food safety norms. The violations included unhygienic kitchens and drainage systems, improper storage of vegetarian and non-vegetarian food, use of unauthorised food colours and absence of medical certificates for workers.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Maharashtra food

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First Published: Oct 24 2026 | 9:44 PM IST