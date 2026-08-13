Maharashtra FDA suspends licences of 4 Domino's outlets amid special drive

Amid an ongoing crackdown on food safety and hygiene violations across Maharashtra , the state Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Wednesday suspended the food business licences of four Domino's Pizza outlets, including three in Mumbai, following inspections that found alleged non-compliance with food safety norms.

In Mumbai, the action was taken against outlets operated by Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd in Vile Parle West, Borivali West and at R-City Mall in Ghatkopar West. Another outlet facing action was located in Satara district.

FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe said the action was part of a special drive against chain restaurants.

The FDA also suspended the licence of a Domino's Pizza outlet operated by Jubilant FoodWorks at Malkapur, along with those of two fast-food outlets operated by Sapphire Foods India in Karad, both in Satara district.

The action came as part of a special drive covering 104 chain restaurant establishments across Maharashtra. During the inspections, two establishments were ordered to stop business, 95 were served improvement notices, and the licences of five establishments were suspended, the FDA said.

The drive covered brands including Domino's Pizza, KFC, Pizza Hut, McDonald's, Subway, Burger King, Starbucks and Monginis.

What did the FDA find at Domino's outlets?

According to the FDA, the Domino's outlet in Vile Parle had deficiencies related to the display of its FSSAI licence, potable water, food storage, pest control and hygiene facilities. The food regulator instructed the outlet to ensure proper temperature monitoring of frozen food, segregation of food and non-food items, rodent and pest prevention, and adequate hand-washing and hygiene facilities.

Meanwhile, the Borivali outlet was found to have 15 per cent non-compliance, the FDA said. It directed the outlet to take corrective measures covering food storage, temperature monitoring, food testing, cleanliness and pest control. It also sought proper segregation of raw and cooked food, as well as vegetarian and non-vegetarian food, and regular sanitisation of equipment and utensils.

At the Ghatkopar outlet, the FDA found deficiencies in cleanliness, sanitation scheduling and pest control measures. It also said the outlet had failed to follow FIFO (First In, First Out) and FEFO (First Expired, First Out) practices and maintain proper temperature control in food storage.

The authority also flagged the absence of food-grade certificates and records relating to calibration, preventive maintenance, food and water testing, and food safety.

At Satara’s Malkapur Domino's outlet, the FDA found around 40 per cent non-compliance, citing deficiencies in basic facilities, equipment, cleanliness and pest control.

Meanwhile, at the Karad establishments, the FDA prescribed corrective measures for pizza preparation, including separate ovens and proper segregation of vegetarian and non-vegetarian pizzas, separate pans, and appropriate labelling of sauces and pizza toppings with packing and expiry dates, PTI reported.

The FDA also took action against an outlet of Sapphire Foods India in Akola district in the Vidarbha region over the alleged use of frozen paneer and substandard food items.

(With PTI inputs)