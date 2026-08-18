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Home / India News / Maharashtra FDA to pay ₹5 lakh after Bombay HC order on licence suspension

Maharashtra FDA to pay ₹5 lakh after Bombay HC order on licence suspension

The order came after Tukaram Mundhe-led FDA continued to keep the food licence of a sweet shop suspended despite the shop achieving 98 per cent compliance with food safety norms

Bombay High Court (Photo: Shutterstock)

The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has been directed by the Bombay High Court to pay ₹5 lakh to a Pune-based sweets shop. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Anjaly Raj New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 18 2026 | 9:12 AM IST

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The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA), which has been on a spree of enforcement actions against food safety and hygiene violations in the state, has been directed by the Bombay High Court to pay ₹5 lakh to a Pune-based sweets shop.
 
The order came after the FDA, led by Tukaram Mundhe, continued to keep the food licence of Gurunanak Dairy and Sweets in Wadgaon-Sheri suspended despite the shop achieving 98 per cent compliance with food safety norms, reported news agency ANI.
 
The FDA suspended the shop’s licence on June 12 following a food poisoning incident a day earlier, directing it to shut down its business. According to the retailer's petition, the suspension was ordered without an improvement notice or a hearing.
 
 
The shop subsequently submitted a compliance report, and a re-inspection by a food safety officer on July 13 found 98 per cent compliance, with 35 of the 36 parameters meeting the required standards. However, the FDA did not revoke the suspension.
 
The retailer filed an appeal before the FDA commissioner on July 15. After the appeal was not decided, it moved the Bombay High Court.

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What did the Bombay HC say?

 
The court set aside the continued suspension, directing that the June 12 order be vacated “forthwith” and allowing the retailer to restart its business, The Times of India reported.
 
The judges observed that while the FDA’s intention was “laudable”, it was going overboard.
 
“You should have immediately revoked the suspension of the licence once you noticed 98 per cent compliance,” Acting Chief Justice Ghuge said, according to TOI.
 
“Once you clear 98 per cent, you say, now go and file an appeal. What is this? Torturing citizens,” Justice Ghuge added.
 
The court also directed the FDA to pay ₹5 lakh towards the losses incurred by the shop for not revoking the suspension despite its substantial compliance with the norms. The advocate appearing for the sweets shop said the retailer had lost nearly ₹8.5 lakh since achieving compliance.

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Topics : Maharashtra News FDA Bombay High Court BS Web Reports

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First Published: Aug 18 2026 | 9:12 AM IST