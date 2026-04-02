Why Maharashtra government has closed 6.8 million Ladki Bahin accounts

Nearly 6.8 million beneficiaries of the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana in Maharashtra have had their accounts closed after failing to complete the mandatory e-KYC process before the deadline, PTI reported.

The move reduced the number of active beneficiaries under the scheme to about 17.5 million.

The deadline for completing e-KYC, which ended on March 31, has now been extended until April 30, meaning the number of closed accounts could change if beneficiaries complete the verification process during the extended period.

The Maharashtra government launched the verification exercise after receiving complaints that several ineligible people had received benefits under the scheme. These included male family members and government employees.

Officials told PTI that the e-KYC process has already been extended several times since November 2025 to give beneficiaries more time to complete verification.

The Ladki Bahin Yojana was launched by the ruling Mahayuti alliance ahead of the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections.

Who is eligible for the Ladki Bahin scheme?

Under the programme, the government directly transfers ₹1,500 every month to the beneficiary’s verified bank account.

Women can receive benefits under the scheme if they meet the following conditions:

Age between 21 and 65 years

Annual family income below ₹2.5 lakh

Should not be receiving benefits from other state welfare schemes

Must have an Aadhaar-linked bank account for direct benefit transfer

Confusion over govt employee category

During the verification exercise, more than 2.4 million beneficiaries were initially flagged as government employees. Officials later found that a Marathi question in the form had caused confusion, leading many applicants to give incorrect responses.

After further scrutiny, around 2 million of these accounts were declared eligible, while verification of the remaining cases is still underway.

The government has also decided not to recover funds from beneficiaries who were later found to be ineligible.

Impact on government spending

The state government currently spends around ₹3,700 crore every month to transfer benefits under the scheme.

With the reduction in active beneficiaries, the monthly expenditure is likely to change. In the 2026-27 state Budget, the government allocated ₹26,000 crore for the programme, compared with ₹36,000 crore in 2025-26.

How to complete Ladki Bahin e-KYC

Beneficiaries can complete the process online through the official portal. Since verification is mandatory every year, women must repeat the process annually to continue receiving benefits.

Steps to complete e-KYC: