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Home / India News / Maharashtra govt approves recruitment of 5,012 assistant professors

Maharashtra govt approves recruitment of 5,012 assistant professors

The state government approved 5,012 assistant professor posts in non-government aided colleges, with mandatory CCTV recording of interviews to ensure transparency in recruitment

job interview

Candidates will be shortlisted as per the criteria prescribed by the University Grants Commission (UGC), while social and parallel reservation policies would have to be followed

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 31 2026 | 3:11 PM IST

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The Maharashtra government on Monday approved the recruitment of 5,012 assistant professors in non-government aided senior colleges, introducing mandatory CCTV recording of the entire interview process to ensure transparency.

As per a Government Resolution (GR) issued by the Higher and Technical Education Department, the posts had been approved based on student-strength and workload calculations as of October 2025 across state public universities.

The GR provides further instructions from time to time to ensure transparency in the recruitment process.

Colleges must obtain university approval for recruitment advertisements and publish them in a national newspaper and a state-level newspaper, it said, adding that applications can be accepted both online and offline.

 

Candidates will be shortlisted as per the criteria prescribed by the University Grants Commission (UGC), while social and parallel reservation policies would have to be followed.

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The GR also stated that colleges will have to publish the shortlisting criteria and list of shortlisted candidates on their websites and submit the relevant details to the concerned university.

CCTV recording of the entire interview process has also been made mandatory, with the GR directing colleges to securely preserve the recordings as confidential documents for at least one year from the date of the interview.

If a complaint, objection, inquiry, court or statutory proceeding is pending, the recording cannot be destroyed until the matter is resolved.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Maharashtra Maharashtra government Govt recruitment Recruitment govt jobs

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First Published: Aug 31 2026 | 3:09 PM IST