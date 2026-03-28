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Maharashtra signs ₹720 crore healthcare investment deals at PULSE 2026

The other 12 MoUs are strategic partnerships that will help strengthen healthcare infrastructure in the state, officials added

Devendra Fadnavis, Devendra, Fadnavis

"Through PULSE 2026, we have some investment and strategic MoUs. I think there is a very good scenario of investment in Maharashtra," Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said at the closing ceremony on day 2 of the event. (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 28 2026 | 7:56 PM IST

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The Maharashtra government on Saturday signed 15 Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) in the healthcare sector at the PULSE 2026 conference here, including three agreements which are expected to fetch investments of Rs 720 crore, officials said.

The other 12 MoUs are strategic partnerships that will help strengthen healthcare infrastructure in the state, they added.

"Through PULSE 2026, we have some investment and strategic MoUs. I think there is a very good scenario of investment in Maharashtra," Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said at the closing ceremony on day 2 of the event.

Nipro Pharmapackaging committed expansion of Rs 200 crore as a direct industrial investment.

 

Pharmax committed Rs 470 crore and Savvycare Rs 50 crore, both in the upcoming Bulk Drug Park which will be built by Ramky Infrastructure under a public private partnership (PPP) model with Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC).

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Maharashtra News Maharashtra government Investment healthcare

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First Published: Mar 28 2026 | 7:56 PM IST

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