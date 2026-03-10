Tuesday, March 10, 2026 | 01:41 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Maharashtra to form DGP-led panel to curb social media defamation: Fadnavis

Maharashtra to form DGP-led panel to curb social media defamation: Fadnavis

The committee headed by the state DGP will study the issue and suggest measures to take action in cases where individuals are defamed through social media platforms, Fadnavis said

Devendra Fadnavis, Devendra, Fadnavis

CM made the statement in the legislative assembly while replying to a question on cybercrimes (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 10 2026 | 1:33 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday said a committee headed by the Director General of Police (DGP) would be formed to curb attempts to defame individuals through social media.

The CM made the statement in the legislative assembly while replying to a question on cybercrimes.

The committee headed by the state DGP will study the issue and suggest measures to take action in cases where individuals are defamed through social media platforms, Fadnavis said.

Earlier, Minister of State for Home, Yogesh Kadam, informed the House that new methods of cybercrimes were emerging with the use of advanced technologies.

The government has developed a special mobile application to create awareness among people and help them remain alert about such crimes, he said.

 

Through the app, around 21 crore awareness messages will be sent to citizens every month to educate them about cybercrime and preventive measures, Kadam added.

The issue was raised in the House by Prashant Thakur (BJP), while Vikas Thakre (Congress), Babanrao Lonikar and Rahul Kul (BJP) asked supplementary questions during the discussion.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

SC, Supreme Court

Supreme Court flags need for UCC to address complexities in personal laws

Gyanesh Kumar, CEC

CEC to review West Bengal poll preparedness, hold press conference today

Leh curfew, curfew, Security, Leh Security, Ladakh Curfew

Curfew, internet ban in Meghalaya's West Garo Hills following violence

Bomb threat

5 schools in Gurugram receive bomb threat emails; nothing suspicious found

US sanctions waiver, Russian oil imports, Rosneft, Lukoil, India LNG supply, LPG supply, Hormuz Strait, West Asia conflict, energy security

West Asia war digest, March 10: Stories tracking the economic fallout

Topics : Devendra Fadnavis Maharashtra Social Media

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 10 2026 | 1:33 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks to Buy TodayUno Minda Target PriceInnovision IPOGold and Silver Rate todayWeather TodayCoal India Target PriceUS-Iran War UpdatesGold and Silver ETFs