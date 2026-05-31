VFS in Maharashtra: Reforming governance or outsourcing state's front desk?

Long queues, dimly lit halls, mountains of files, loud chatter, and befuddled citizens — that is the image that comes to mind when we think of a government office. It is often hard to navigate these offices and get anything done within a reasonable time frame. However, the Maharashtra government is planning to change that through a VFS Global-led consortium, which will run 60 Model Sub-Registrar Offices , marking a significant shift in how citizens may access property registration services in the state.

VFS Global is known in India as the company behind visa application centres, where it handles appointments, document intake, fee collection, tracking and applicant support for foreign governments. In Maharashtra, that model is now being adapted to a domestic public-service function.

The promise is straightforward: cleaner offices, faster processing, trained staff, digital systems and a more predictable citizen experience. For anyone who has dealt with overcrowded government offices, this sounds like a practical upgrade. But the move also raises a deeper question: is this administrative reform, operational outsourcing, or the creation of a new private layer between citizens and the state?

What exactly is being outsourced?

Dr Ramanand Nand, co-founder and director at Center of Policy Research and Governance, says the state is delegating only the facilitative layer, including physical infrastructure, appointment scheduling, document intake and scanning, queue management, digital workflow support, and citizen assistance.

"The sovereign functions, including legal verification, adjudication, and the act of registration itself, are statutory duties vested in the sub-registrar, and remain non-delegable. The distinction is important because it reflects a broader governance principle: while governments may privatise service delivery mechanisms, they cannot privatise sovereign decision-making authority," he said.

Reform or better queue management?

Model offices can reduce crowding, improve waiting areas, introduce appointment discipline, offer digital tracking and make the process less intimidating for ordinary citizens. These are not minor gains. A better front end can reduce stress, save time and improve trust in public services.

Dr Nand said, "The sub-registrar office is one of the most broad-based points of state contact. When the service interface is poor, overall disappointment with the state follows, irrespective of the legal or procedural integrity of what happens behind the counter. Improving the front-end experience is therefore not merely aesthetic; it is the foundation on which citizen trust in governance is built."

Can digitisation reduce corruption?

A single intervention is unlikely to eradicate corruption. However, digitisation can reduce citizen vulnerability, and that is what this initiative specifically targets.

Dr Nand said, "The rent-seeking that has historically plagued sub-registrar offices was related to access: getting a timely appointment, securing a favourable date, navigating an opaque system. Citizens were dependent on middlemen precisely because the process was inaccessible. Digitising appointments, document intake, and workflow removes those chokepoints. The citizen no longer needs to depend on anyone for what should be a routine interaction with the state."

Cost to citizens: Convenience or pay-to-access governance?

Another key issue is affordability. Fees should be regulated on the basis of area and circle rates, tied to the location of the service centre.

"A flat national or city-wide rate is not feasible when the economic realities of a high-end urban locality and a marginalised neighbourhood are entirely different. Equitable regulation means the rate structure must reflect that difference, with lower fees in areas where affordability is a genuine constraint", Dr Nand said.

Should contracts, audit reports and penalty clauses be public?

A legal basis for this already exists in the RTI Act. Any contract entered into by a public authority is subject to disclosure under the Right to Information Act, and that principle applies fully here.

"However, beyond legal obligation, there is a stronger argument that in the digital age, transparency is a governance imperative. When private actors are managing citizen data and public service delivery under government contracts, the public has a right to know the terms and the performance standards", Dr Nand said.

What to expect from Maharashtra’s VFS model

VFS brings experience in high-volume application handling. The state is outsourcing the citizen-facing experience, a step aimed at improving efficiency, reducing delays and making public services more accessible.

"Similar models can be explored in sectors like healthcare, where service delivery remains critical. Additionally, selectively outsourcing certain bureaucratic functions can be beneficial where domain expertise is required. If supported by a clear regulatory framework, such partnerships can strengthen overall public service delivery," said Dr Nand.