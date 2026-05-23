Major Gen among 3 injured in Army helicopter crash in Ladakh; probe ordered

A senior Indian Army commander and two pilots survived a helicopter crash in the high-altitude Ladakh sector on May 20, prompting the military to launch a formal investigation into the incident.

An Indian Army Cheetah light helicopter, operating in the strategically sensitive Ladakh region, met with an accident during a routine flight. The helicopter was carrying three personnel, including Division Commander Major General Sachin Mehta, along with two pilots.

All three occupants sustained injuries when the aircraft went down.

The Cheetah helicopter, a staple of high-altitude logistics and reconnaissance for the Indian Armed Forces, has been the subject of ongoing technical scrutiny due to its ageing fleet.

To determine exactly what went wrong, the military has institutionalised a formal probe. A Court of Inquiry has been officially ordered to investigate the technical, mechanical, or environmental factors that led to the accident.

Meanwhile, the Indian Army on Friday debunked a press conference video being circulated on various media and social media platforms as "fake and misleading," alleging that it was a malicious propaganda campaign designed to malign the force's image and push fabricated narratives.

The Indian Army clarified that the individuals featured in the footage were previously dismissed from service for indiscipline and unsoldierly conduct.

In a post on X, the Indian Army clarified that the individuals seen in the viral clip, identified as Chandu Chavan, Harendra Yadav and P Narender, had been dismissed. from service on grounds of indiscipline and unsoldierly conduct.

It further stated that the fourth individual, Shankar Singh Gujjar, is a deserter, and disciplinary proceedings are currently underway against him in both military and civil courts. Advising citizens to remain cautious, the Army urged people not to fall prey to propaganda and misinformation being spread through such content.

"A press conference video is being circulated across media and social media platforms with an attempt to malign the image of the Indian Army. It is reiterated that the individuals seen in the video, namely Chandu Chavan, Harendra Yadav and P Narender, were dismissed from service on grounds of indiscipline and unsoldierly conduct. The fourth individual, Shankar Singh Gujjar, is a deserter and disciplinary proceedings are undergoing against him in both military and civil courts," the X post from Indian Army said.

"These individuals are deliberately spreading fake, malicious and misleading narratives on social media to divert attention from their own misconduct and dismissal from service. Citizens are advised not to fall prey to such propaganda and to remain vigilant against misinformation," the Indian Army post on X.

The Army clarification was on the viral clip of a press conference by Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh and Rashtriya Janta Dal MP Manoj Jha.