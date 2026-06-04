Thursday, June 04, 2026 | 01:31 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Malviya Nagar fire: Delhi govt to pay ₹10 lakh ex-gratia to kin of deceased

Malviya Nagar fire: Delhi govt to pay ₹10 lakh ex-gratia to kin of deceased

People with serious injuries will get ₹5 lakh in assistance from the Delhi government

Police officers stand at the site a day after a fire at a hotel in New Delhi, India, June 4, 2026 | REUTERS

Police officers stand at the site a day after a fire at a hotel in New Delhi, India, June 4, 2026 | REUTERS

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2026 | 1:26 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Delhi government on Thursday announced an ex-gratia payment of ₹10 lakh to the next of kin of people who died in the Maviya Nagar fire after Chief Minister Rekha Gupta met people who sustained injuries at a hospital.

People with serious injuries will get ₹5 lakh in assistance from the Delhi government, the CMO said in a post on X.

A fire in a bread and breakfast establishment in south Delhi's Malviya Nagar on Wednesday morning claimed 21 lives and rendered 25 other injured including several foreigners.

Gupta met people who were admitted to the Max Saket hospital, and directed officials to ensure best treatment and provide all help needed by them.

 

BJP MLA from Malviya Nagar Satish Upadhyay who accompanied Gupta, said that the condition of all the injured persons admitted to the hospital was better now.

Also Read

MCD Hq, municipal corporation of delhi

Malviya Nagar fire: MCD to start 'sealing' illegal commercial buildings

Malviya Nagar fire, delhi fire

Several foreigners among 21 killed in hotel fire in Delhi's Malviya Nagar

Malviya Nagar fire, delhi fire

Delhi govt to scrap B&B policy after Malviya Nagar hotel fire kills 21

Rescue operation underway after a building collapsed at Saket area, in New Delhi

Death toll in Saket building collapse reaches 6; 2 MCD engineers suspended

Rescue operation underway after a building collapsed at Saket area, in New Delhi

Several feared trapped as five-storey building collapses in Delhi

"The chief minister talked to them and the priority of the government is that they receive the best treatment and recover. The condition of the patients has markedly improved over the last twenty four hours," Upadhyay said.

The MLA said 17 injured persons were admitted at Max Saket hospital out of which seven were on ventilators. All were receiving proper treatment, he added.

In a post on X, the Delhi CMO said Gupta interacted the injured and their family members. She reviewed the treatment being provided to the injured and directed officials to extend all necessary assistance to them, it said.

The medical expenses of the injured will be facilitated in coordination with the hospital authorities, ensuring that every patient receives the best possible care, it said.

"An ex gratia of ₹10 lakh will be provided to the next of kin of each deceased, and those who have been seriously injured will receive ₹5 lakh in assistance," said the CMO.

Arrangements are being felicitated to transport the mortal remains of the deceased to their native homes, it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Pahlaj Nihalani

Film producer and former CBFC chief Pahlaj Nihalani passes away at 76

Larsen & Toubro

Tamil Nadu signs ₹18,600 crore MoU with Larsen & Toubro for three projects

Fire, Fire accident

5 killed in fire at hospital in Bihar's Muzaffarpur, CM condoles deaths

SC, Supreme Court

SC releases draft rules for use of AI in courts, allows use with disclosure

Rain, Rainfall, monsoon, Mumbai Rains

Monsoon reaches Kerala after three day delay, brings relief from heatwave

Topics : malviya Nagar fire Delhi government Rekha Gupta Malviya Nagar

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 04 2026 | 1:26 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayCMR Green Technology IPOGold-Silver Price TodayVodafone Idea Share TargetDelhi yellow AlertJumped Deposit ScamTechnology NewsPersonal Finance