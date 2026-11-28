Trinamool Congress founder Mamata Banerjee rushed to New Delhi on Saturday upon receiving "urgent" messages from leaders of the INDIA bloc ahead of the special sitting of Parliament from next week.

A special sitting of Parliament has been convened from Monday to transact "essential" business, amid indications that the government may reintroduce a constitutional amendment linking the rollout of women's reservation to delimitation.

Speaking to reporters outside her residence here before leaving for the airport, Banerjee said she received messages from senior opposition leaders, repeatedly asking her to reach the national capital urgently.

"I received a message at 3 pm today. It was very urgent. That is why I have to go to Delhi despite my earlier intentions to stay back in Kolkata in the wake of the sustained attacks on our leaders and workers here in Bengal," she said.

The former chief minister said INDIA bloc leaders had offered to arrange a chartered aircraft, but she declined and opted to take a regular commercial flight.

"I am travelling to Delhi on an Air India flight," she said.

Banerjee's sudden visit comes amid developments within the opposition camp, with some parties indicating support for initiatives backed by the BJP-led NDA.

Sharad Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has announced its decision to support the NDA, while the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), which has traditionally opposed the BJP, has also declared its support for the Delimitation Bill.

Leaders of the INDIA bloc are scheduled to meet in Delhi on Sunday to discuss the emerging political situation and coordinate their approach to the legislative business expected during the Parliament sitting.

Banerjee, one of the prominent constituents of the opposition alliance, is expected to take part in the deliberations. "I will not be able to comment any further until I know further details of this meeting," Banerjee told reporters.

The TMC supremo lashed out at the BJP-led state government, accusing it of engaging in a political vendetta. She alleged that a senior official in the state administration had telephoned Joynagar MP Pratima Mondal and asked her not to travel to Delhi or attend the parliamentary session.

Responding to the police barricading the under-construction TMC party office, Banerjee said that since her residence often remained crowded with visitors, she had asked a section of party workers to operate from the building. However, she alleged, the police were preventing them from doing so.

"I will look into the matter after returning from Delhi," she said.