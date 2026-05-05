Won't resign, poll results not people's mandate but conspiracy: Mamata

Outgoing West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday ruled out stepping down after her party's defeat in the assembly polls, claiming that the verdict was not a genuine public mandate but the result of a conspiracy.

Banerjee also alleged that the TMC's contest in the polls was not against the BJP, but against the Election Commission, which worked "for the BJP".

"The question of my resignation does not arise, as we were defeated not by a public mandate but by a conspiracy I did not lose, I will not go to Lok Bhavan. They can take action as per constitutional norms," she told a press conference here.

Banerjee alleged large-scale irregularities in the counting process, claiming that mandate in nearly 100 seats was "looted" and that counting was deliberately slowed down to demoralise her party.

"A black chapter in history has been created," she asserted.

The TMC chief accused Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar of undermining people's democratic rights.

Banerjee also announced the formation of a 10-member fact-finding committee to visit areas "affected by post-poll violence" and assess the ground situation.

She dismissed as baseless allegations of post-poll violence in 2021.

Banerjee said several leaders of the opposition INDIA bloc had reached out to her to express solidarity following the poll outcome.

"INDIA bloc leaders called me up to express solidarity. Sonia ji and Rahul Gandhi have spoken to me," she said.

Banerjee said that she would now focus on strengthening the opposition alliance at the national level.

The BJP secured a decisive majority in the 294-member assembly by winning 207 seats, ending the TMC's 15-year rule in the state.