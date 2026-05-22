Friday, May 22, 2026 | 08:06 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Manipur DGP Rajiv Singh named Secretary (Security) in Cabinet Secretariat

Manipur DGP Rajiv Singh named Secretary (Security) in Cabinet Secretariat

Secretary (Security) is the administrative head of the Special Protection Group (SPG) that provides security to the prime minister and members of his immediate family

manipur dgp rajiv singh

Singh, a 1993-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of Tripura cadre, has been working as the Director General of Police (DGP), Manipur since June 1, 2023 | Image: ANI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 22 2026 | 8:02 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Manipur Police chief Rajiv Singh was on Thursday appointed as Secretary (Security) in the Cabinet Secretariat, according to a Personnel Ministry order.

The Secretary (Security) is the administrative head of the Special Protection Group (SPG) that provides security to the prime minister and members of his immediate family residing with him at his official residence.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved Singh's appointment to the post of Secretary (Security) in the Cabinet Secretariat, the order said.

Singh, a 1993-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of Tripura cadre, has been working as the Director General of Police (DGP), Manipur since June 1, 2023.

 

He took over as the head of the police force of the strife-torn state after the ethnic violence started on May 3, 2023.

Also Read

Yumnam Khemchand Singh, Yumnam Khemchand

Disarming people with firearms across Manipur is of urgent need, says CM

Suvendu Adhikari

Bengal approves ₹3,000 monthly aid scheme for women, scraps state OBC list

cotton seeds

Cabinet approves ₹5,659 crore cotton mission to double yields in 5 years

aviation, aeroplane, flights, airport

Cabinet clears ₹18,100-cr credit guarantee scheme for aviation, MSMEs

NITI Aayog

Govt appoints R Balasubramaniam, Joram Aniya as full-time Niti members

The violence, which started after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribes status, has left at least 260 people dead, displacement of thousands of residents and imposition of President's Rule for nearly a year.

Manipur was under the President's rule since February 13, 2025. It was revoked on February 4, this year hours before the formation of a new state government with NDA legislature party leader Y Khemchand Singh as the chief minister.

The chief of Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW) Parag Jain has been holding additional charge of the post of Secretary (Security) since November 12 last year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Air India

Air India flight lands safely at Delhi airport after suspected engine fire

pm modi

PM Modi's five-nation tour will result in $40 bn investments in India: MEA

Supreme Court

Bar council moves SC to finalise 10% co-option formula for women

Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi chairs ministers' meet after five-nation foreign tour

Robotics

Why workers helping train AI robots are worried about losing their jobs

Topics : Manipur Cabinet Secretariat Cabinet

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 22 2026 | 8:02 AM IST

Explore News

GT vs CSK LIVE ScoreStocks to watch todayDividend Stocks TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayWhat is Gemini 3.5Q4 Results TodayStocks To Buy TodaySpaceX IPOTechnology NewsPersonal Finance