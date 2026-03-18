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Home / India News / Massive fire in residential building in Delhi's Palam, 30 tenders rushed

Massive fire in residential building in Delhi's Palam, 30 tenders rushed

There was no immediate confirmation on casualties or injuries

Noida Fire

The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained (File Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 18 2026 | 10:09 AM IST

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A fire broke out in a residential building in southwest Delhi's Palam area on Wednesday morning, prompting a massive firefighting and rescue operation, an official said.

Thirty fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the flames and rescue people who may be trapped inside. There was no immediate confirmation on casualties or injuries.

A call regarding the blaze was received at 7 am from a house located in a building in Palam, they said.

"Information was received about a fire in a residential unit, and we fear some people might be trapped inside," a Delhi Fire Services officer said.

 

Firefighting efforts were underway at the time of filing this report. Police and other emergency services also reached the site to assist in the operation in the congested locality.

The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. Further details are awaited.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Delhi fire Delhi Fire accident

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First Published: Mar 18 2026 | 10:09 AM IST

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