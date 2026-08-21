Delhi wants to stay open longer: What MPD-2047's 24-hour city vision means

Delhi’s new Master Plan seeks to create a city where economic and cultural activity does not necessarily end when conventional office and shopping hours do.

The Master Plan for Delhi 2047 (MPD-2047) promotes the concept of a “24-hour city”, proposing that selected nodes, precincts and circuits be identified to attract tourists and residents. It says workspaces, socio-cultural facilities and commercial establishments could be used for longer hours to create a “vibrant nightlife” and boost the local economy.

This, however, is a planning vision and not a declaration that all of Delhi will operate round the clock. The plan leaves the identification of the locations and the implementation of longer operating hours to the concerned agencies.

What does a ‘24-hour city’ actually mean?

The idea goes beyond simply keeping restaurants and shops open late. MPD-2047 proposes “cultural circuits” where cultural and commercial activities can take place at different times. The aim is to improve the safety of public spaces, increase economic productivity and reduce congestion by staggering activities. Local bodies, the Tourism Department and other agencies will identify circuits with potential for development.

The plan also proposes extending the operating hours of restaurants, socio-cultural activities, sports facilities and retail stores along identified circuits, subject to action by the concerned agencies.

MPD-2047 defines “cultural economy” as economic activity that creates alternative times and spaces for work and production, alongside places that remain open for culture and entertainment to attract tourists and residents.

ALSO READ: MPD-2047 proposes 41-62 acres for Delhi's semiconductor, drone, AI hubs Therefore, the 24-hour city is about making urban spaces more productive and active across different times of the day, rather than simply allowing restaurants or shops to stay open later.

How could work change?

MPD-2047 links the 24-hour economy with changing forms of employment. It proposes decentralised workspaces such as e-commerce warehouses, co-working spaces for startups and cloud kitchens, along with other emerging forms of employment. These are to be supported through better walkability and public amenities.

The plan also wants areas around selected transit stations to become high-intensity mixed-use nodes, bringing homes and workplaces closer to public transport and socio-cultural facilities.

This could make a longer working day possible in sectors that do not follow the conventional 9-to-5 model, including technology, startups, food delivery, logistics and other service-based activities.

Where could Delhi’s 24-hour economy emerge?

The plan identifies several major economic and cultural centres that could be relevant to this vision. Although MPD-2047 does not designate Connaught Place, Paharganj or any other area as a 24x7 district, it states that nodes, precincts and circuits with potential will be identified later by the relevant agencies.

Connaught Place and its extensions are described as iconic hubs with office, hospitality, entertainment, retail and business activity. Mandi House is identified as a cultural hub, while Pragati Maidan, now redeveloped as Bharat Mandapam, is described as a global meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions (MICE) hub.

The Walled City — a heritage zone with a concentration of heritage buildings in precincts like Chandni Chowk — is described as a major economic centre, with the plan seeking to promote retail and cultural activities there. Its surrounding areas include Paharganj, where the plan specifically identifies a hospitality district for revitalisation.

The plan also envisages district and community centres offering retail, financial services, offices, hospitality and socio-cultural facilities.

ALSO READ: Delhi Master Plan 2047 eyes private investment for 4 mn affordable homes Separately, the plan’s section on the Walled City refers to an “active 24x7 economy” and calls for cultural precincts and activities to be identified.

But how do people get home at 2 am?

Transport could determine whether the 24-hour economy works in practice. MPD-2047 says Delhi’s Metro and bus systems will form the core of its public transport network. By 2047, it envisages a predominantly electric bus fleet with extensive coverage, reliable high-frequency services and integration with Metro, Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS), and rail.

More importantly, MPD-2047 directly links transport with its 24-hour economy proposal. It says transit agencies may consider “special services to promote 24x7 economy” on specific earmarked routes and networks, subject to feasibility.

The plan also says transit stations should have sufficient lighting, passenger information systems and other supporting infrastructure.

Safety may decide whether the night economy works

A longer-working Delhi will also need a safer and more accessible public realm. The plan says cultural circuits are intended to improve the safety of public spaces while increasing economic productivity. It calls for better infrastructure along such circuits and encourages cultural and commercial activity in identified areas.

MPD-2047 also makes specific provisions for the workforce. Work centres are to have childcare facilities and public conveniences for the female workforce, while the plan seeks to accommodate informal units and street vendors within planned areas.

Public conveniences are also expected to cater to women, children, elderly people and persons with disabilities, with childcare facilities included where required.

Who stands to gain?

A longer-working city could expand opportunities across a range of sectors. These include hospitality, restaurants and food services, retail, entertainment, performing arts, hotels, tourism, events and MICE activities. MPD-2047 also points to co-working spaces, e-commerce, logistics, cloud kitchens, street vendors and other informal workers as part of Delhi’s evolving economic landscape.

Thus, a better use of existing economic centres, including through a 24x7 economy, can create more productive urban spaces and support local economic activity.

A 24-hour economy needs a 24-hour city ecosystem

MPD-2047 has put the 24-hour city on Delhi’s planning map. But making it work will require more than allowing businesses to operate for longer.

MPD-2047 itself points towards the need for public transport, walkability, lighting, public conveniences, infrastructure and safer public spaces. The success of the idea will therefore depend on whether these systems can support workers and visitors beyond conventional hours.