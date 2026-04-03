'Mastermind' of judicial officers' gherao in Bengal arrested from Bagdogra

The West Bengal Police on Friday arrested the alleged mastermind of the gherao of seven judicial officers in Malda district from Siliguri's Bagdogra airport, a senior officer said.

The accused, identified as advocate Mofakkarul Islam, was arrested while he was trying to board a flight, he said.

"He is the mastermind of the Kaliachak incident in which seven judicial officers were gheraoed inside a BDO office for several hours on Wednesday night. He was trying to board a flight to flee," the officer told PTI.

With the latest apprehension, the police have so far arrested 33 people, including an ISF candidate, for their alleged involvement in the incident, he added.