Mathura boat capsize: 10 dead, 22 injured; PM announces ₹2 lakh ex-gratia

A boat carrying tourists, primarily from Punjab, capsized in the Yamuna in Vrindavan on Friday afternoon, leaving at least 10 people dead, 22 injured and five missing, officials said.

The accident occurred near Kesi Ghat when the boat carrying over two dozen tourists moved into deeper waters and hit a floating pontoon, they said.

Authorities noted that a pontoon bridge had recently been dismantled in the area due to rising water levels, leaving some pontoon drums in the river, one of which the boat is believed to have collided with.

District Magistrate Chandra Prakash Singh reported six fatalities earlier and later rescuers recovered four more bodies, taking the toll to 10, the district administration officials confirmed.

The deceased have been identified as Kavita Rani (49), Charanjit (40), Sapna Hans (55), Rikesh Gulati, Madhur Behl, Asha Rani, Pinki Behl, Anju Gulati, Ishan Kataria, Minu Bansal, according to an official statement.

Those missing have been identified as Manik Tandon, Pankaj Malhotra, Rishab Sharma, Yash Bhalla and Monika.

"Sixteen to 17 people have been rescued safely so far. Efforts are ongoing to locate the missing," the DM said earlier, adding that all tourists onboard were from Punjab.

Among the 22 injured, Pinki, Manju, Savita, Tanish Jain, Rekha, Rajinder Kaur, Saroj and Dolly are undergoing treatment, while the condition of others is stated to be stable, according to the statement.

Medical authorities at the Vrindavan Joint Hospital said the deceased include six men and four women. PM Modi announces ₹2 lakh ex-gratia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced an ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh each from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the next of kin of those killed after a boat capsized in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura.

The prime minister also announced ₹50,000 each for those injured in the incident.

He also expressed deep pain for the lives lost.

Modi conveyed his condolences to those who have lost their near and dear ones.

"I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured. The local administration is assisting those affected," he said in a post on X.

While announcing the ex-gratia, the prime minister said ₹2 lakh each will be given from the PMNRF to the next of kin of the deceased and ₹50,000 for those injured.

The tourists were part of a larger group of around 150 pilgrims from Ludhiana and Muktsar in Punjab who had come to Vrindavan.

Search operations are being carried out by police, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), fire services, civil defence teams, the Army and local divers, while the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams are also expected to join the efforts soon, officials said.

Locals told the media that the boat began to sway violently due to gusty winds, picked up speed and collided with a pontoon bridge, causing it to overturn.

Officials, however, said that the boat collided with a floating pontoon left behind after the pontoon bridge was dismantled recently.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken cognisance of the incident and expressed deep grief over the loss of lives. He conveyed his condolences to the bereaved families.

Adityanath has directed officials to expedite the ongoing relief and rescue operations and ensure that the injured are provided immediate and proper medical treatment, officials said.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann spoke to Adityanath and said all necessary assistance will be provided to the victims. He said the boat was carrying 32 people hailing from Jagraon city in Punjab for darshan in Vrindavan.

Senior UP officials, including the district magistrate and superintendent of police, visited the spot to monitor the situation.

Additional Director General of Police Anupam Kulshreshtha, Divisional Commissioner Nagendra Pratap, Deputy Inspector General Shailesh Kumar Pandey, District Magistrate Chandra Prakash Singh and other senior administrative officials are present at the spot, supervising rescue operations and efforts to trace the missing pilgrims.

The Ludhiana administration has set up dedicated control rooms in Ludhiana and Jagraon -- 01624223226 (SDM Jagraon office) and 01612403100 (Deputy Commissioner Office Ludhiana).

Special teams of civil and police officers have already been dispatched from Ludhiana to Vrindavan, officials said.