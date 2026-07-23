May cancel passport of CJP protestors involved in violence: Delhi Police

People found directly involved in violence during the ongoing Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest may reportedly face cancellation of their passports in accordance with the applicable legal provisions. According to a PTI report, citing police sources, the department has already begun identifying rioters through CCTV footage, video recordings, and other technical evidence.

AI cameras, CCTV footage used to track rioters

The national capital's police force is said to be using its network of cameras to identify people involved in clashes, the PTI report said. Delhi Police officers were quoted as saying that those who attacked police personnel or damaged government vehicles would be arrested after their criminal records are verified. Citizens assisting the probe would have their identities protected.

Until now, 10 FIRs have been registered, four at Parliament Street police station, three at Connaught Place, and one each at Mandir Marg, Barakhamba and Kartavya Path. This includes a case filed by an RAF personnel allegedly beaten up by protesters in a video that went viral.

As per Delhi Police, the FIRs cover rioting, assault on public servants, obstruction of government duty, damage to public property, criminal conspiracy, the Arms Act and the Prevention of Damaging Public Property (PDPP) Act. Police have not disclosed the number of arrests so far. As per reports, investigators are also examining social media videos and recordings by police personnel to reconstruct the sequence of events, and have appealed to protesters at Jantar Mantar to avoid rumours and unverified information.

Shops shut in Connaught Place

Meanwhile, amid fears of more violence in the area, offices and restaurants in Connaught Place were ordered to down shutters by 6.30 pm on July 22, 2026, in an advisory issued by the New Delhi Traders Association (NDTA).

In its circular, the traders' body said the decision was taken following advice from the chairperson and vice-chairperson of the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), who requested that all commercial establishments in the iconic commercial complex close early on Thursday.

The advisory said all shop owners, office establishments and restaurants in the area have been requested to cooperate and strictly comply with the directions.

How the violence unfolded

Clashes between the protestors and security personnel broke out on Monday when CJP-led protesters were stopped by security barricades as they were marcing to Parliament. Confrontations were reported from Parliament Street, Connaught Place, and adjoining roads. Police said protesters had tried to breach barricades and had indulged in stone-throwing. More than 60 protesters and 118 police personnel were injured, while 15-20 government vehicles, including police vehicles, were damaged, PTI reported.

Violence flared up again on Wednesday night at Tolstoy Marg and Jantar Mantar, injuring at least six police personnel, including two ACP-rank officers. Special Commissioner Devesh Chandra Srivastava visited the injured at RML Hospital on Thursday. Police sources said many suspected stone-pelters appeared to be outsiders who had infiltrated the protest. This assessment has also been echoed by CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke, who alleged such incidents had not occurred during the movement's month-long run and blamed outsiders for trying to defame it.

Security remained heavy across New Delhi and Central districts on Thursday, with barricades and additional paramilitary deployment at sensitive locations.

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Courts weigh in

The Supreme Court on Wednesday declined to entertain a letter petition alleging police excesses against student protesters, with Chief Justice Surya Kant remarking, "We are not interested in videos... we don't have time to watch." The petition had sought a judicial inquiry, FIRs against erring officials and preservation of video evidence.

The Delhi High Court, meanwhile, agreed to hear on Friday a PIL seeking a probe into the protest, alleging that political and foreign-funded elements had hijacked what was projected as a student agitation. The plea sought an FIR and investigation, potentially by the NIA, into obstruction of public movement, property damage, attacks on journalists and the breach attempt near Parliament. The High Court has already asked the Centre and Delhi Police to respond to separate PILs on alleged excessive force and directed preservation of CCTV footage from the July 20 march.

A month-long agitation

The CJP has been protesting since June 20, demanding Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over the NEET-UG question paper leak.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said youth welfare remains his government's top priority and that "those who try to harm the future of our youth will not be spared". While taking to X, he announced fast-track courts for paper leak cases. Home Minister Amit Shah called it a milestone step against those who toy with the future of the youth.