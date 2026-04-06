May withdraw from bypoll if FIR filed in Ajit Pawar plane crash: Congress

The Maharashtra Congress on Monday said it will consider withdrawing from the Baramati assembly bypoll if a first information report (FIR) is registered in the plane crash that killed former Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

State Congress spokesperson Atul Londhe, in a statement, rejected claims that the April 23 by-election should be held unopposed, and accused the BJP of adopting a "convenient" political stance.

The Congress on Sunday fielded its state unit secretary, Akash More, against Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar for the Baramati bypoll, necessitated due to the death of sitting Nationalist Congress Party MLA and then deputy CM Ajit Pawar in a plane crash in the constituency on January 28.

He had represented the seat in Pune district eight times, with some of his victories coming with record margins.

While the Opposition NCP (SP) and Shiv Sena (UBT) have extended support to allow the bypoll to be held unopposed, the Congress has maintained that it will contest it.

Londhe said that the party and its candidate will consider withdrawing from the fray if an FIR is registered at Baramati for the plane crash that killed Ajit Pawar.

The Congress leader raised concerns over the circumstances surrounding Ajit Pawar's death and noted that the family has demanded a probe into the matter, and Sunetra Pawar had sought an inquiry by the CBI.

He also pointed out that NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar had made repeated efforts to get an FIR registered in Maharashtra, but succeeded only in Karnataka.

Londhe further argued that there is no such consistent precedent of bypolls being held unopposed following the demise of sitting legislators.

He cited the bypoll in Nanded after the death of Vasantrao Chavan and in Mangalwedha, Solapur, following the demise of Bharat Bhalke.

The Congress leader accused the BJP of double standards and claimed that the ruling party has acted as per its political convenience on such issues.