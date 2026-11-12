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Home / India News / MCD inspects Chhath ghats in Delhi, directs officials to ensure facilities

MCD inspects Chhath ghats in Delhi, directs officials to ensure facilities

The MCD directed officials to ensure the timely removal of construction and demolition waste, install adequate dustbins and make separate arrangements for collecting and disposing of puja offerinngs

Chhath, Chhath Puja, Chhath Ghat

Preparations underway for the upcoming 'Chhath Puja' festival at Haathi Ghat near ITO, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2026. (PTI Photo)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 12 2026 | 8:40 AM IST

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The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Wednesday inspected Chhath ghats across the city and directed officials to ensure proper sanitation, lighting, security and other facilities for devotees ahead of the four-day festival beginning November 13.

According to an official statement, West Delhi MP Kamaljeet Sehrawat, MLA Pradyumn Rajput and MCD's South West Zone Deputy Commissioner Shashi Pratap Singh reviewed preparations at ghats in Sagarpur and Mahavir Enclave.

In the West Zone, Ward Committee Chairman Harish Oberoi and Deputy Commissioner Col Vinod Atri inspected the Chhath ghat at New Krishna Park in Vikaspuri and reviewed cleanliness, water supply, lighting and security arrangements.

 

East Zone Deputy Commissioner Azharuddin Zaheeruddin Qazi inspected Haathi Ghat near ITO, where officials were asked to clear waste found along the riverbank and coordinate with the Irrigation and Flood Control Department to remove floating waste from the Yamuna using motorised boats, the statement said.

The MCD also directed officials to ensure the timely removal of construction and demolition waste, install adequate dustbins and make separate arrangements for collecting and disposing of puja offerings.

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Water sprinklers will be used to control dust at the ghats, while nodal officers have been appointed in each zone to address complaints and resolve issues within a fixed timeframe.

Officials have also been asked to complete lighting arrangements and conduct special cleanliness drives at and around the ghats before the festival.

This year, the Chhath festival will be celebrated from November 13-16, beginning with 'Nahay-Khay' and concluding with 'Usha Arghya'.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Chhath Puja ghats MCD Delhi government Delhi

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First Published: Nov 12 2026 | 8:40 AM IST