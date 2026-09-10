MCD intensifies demolition drive across Delhi after Satya Niketan collapse

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) continued its demolition and enforcement drive against dangerous buildings, unauthorised construction and violations of building norms across all 12 zones of the national capital on Thursday, days after the collapse of a paying guest accommodation in Satya Niketan killed seven people and injured at least five.

Visuals from areas such as Laxmi Nagar, Jagatpuri and Pandav Nagar showed civic teams carrying out demolition and enforcement action against structures found in violation of building norms.

In the last 2-3 days, MCD teams also carried out action in Vishwas Nagar, Mukherjee Nagar, Jamia Nagar, Shaheen Bagh, Tilak Nagar, Karam Pura, Karol Bagh, Ramesh Nagar, Mansarovar Garden, Chandni Chowk and Nehru Vihar, with the drive expected to continue there.

The MCD, meanwhile, also resumed the controlled demolition of the building adjoining the one that collapsed in Satya Niketan on September 6. Officials said the structure was being demolished in a calibrated manner.

The ongoing drive is part of a wider crackdown on unauthorised construction, illegal misuse of properties and structurally unsafe buildings across Delhi, which has intensified following the Satya Niketan collapse.

As part of a safety assessment exercise launched after the incident, the MCD surveyed 1,252 paying guest (PG) buildings between September 7 and 9.

Official records show that between June 1 and September 9, the civic body carried out 1,053 demolition actions, sealed 491 properties and issued 2,316 show-cause notices and 757 demolition notices as part of its enforcement drive across the city.