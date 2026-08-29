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Home / India News / MCD looks to Tokyo, New York, Barcelona to tackle Delhi's waste woes

MCD looks to Tokyo, New York, Barcelona to tackle Delhi's waste woes

According to a statement, MCD commissioner Sanjeev Khirwar chaired the meeting attended by additional commissioners, the engineers-in-chief and deputy commissioners of all zones

MCD, Delhi waste management, World Bank experts, Tokyo waste model, New York waste management, Barcelona waste management, waste segregation, waste processing, municipal waste, Delhi civic body

MCD officials discussed waste management models followed in Tokyo, New York and Barcelona with World Bank experts to improve Delhi's waste system. (Representative image from file)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 29 2026 | 7:00 PM IST

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The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Saturday held discussions with World Bank experts on revamping the city's waste management system, learning models followed by Tokyo, New York and Barcelona, officials said.

According to a statement, MCD commissioner Sanjeev Khirwar chaired the meeting attended by additional commissioners, the engineers-in-chief and deputy commissioners of all zones.

The World Bank team presented Tokyo's technology-driven system, New York's reliance on private agencies for waste transportation and processing, and Barcelona's focus on decentralised facilities, waste segregation and changing citizen behaviour.

"Tokyo's system, which has 23 waste-to-energy facilities, was discussed as an example of large-scale processing of municipal waste using technology," read the statement.

 

New York ropes in private agencies to transport and process waste, including taking it to facilities outside the city.

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Barcelona's hybrid approach under its Zero Waste Plan 2021-27 seeks to reduce the pressure on long-distance transportation and large centralised plants by promoting decentralised waste management, waste reduction, and segregation, the statement said.

Officials looked at a waste management approach for Delhi, aimed at improving MCD's efficiency, making its operations financially sustainable and reducing emissions from municipal waste.

Khirwar said, "Delhi requires a time-bound, comprehensive and sustainable waste management strategy covering efficient collection, transportation, processing, scientific disposal and maximum recovery of resources from waste.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : MCD Tokyo New York Barcelona waste management

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First Published: Aug 29 2026 | 7:00 PM IST