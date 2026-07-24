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Home / India News / MEA appoints Dr. K Srikar Reddy as next Ambassador of India to Qatar

MEA appoints Dr. K Srikar Reddy as next Ambassador of India to Qatar

MEA appoints Dr. K Srikar Reddy as next Ambassador of India to Qatar

Breaking News

Breaking News

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 24 2026 | 6:20 PM IST

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MEA appoints Dr. K Srikar Reddy as next Ambassador of India to Qatar.
 
(This is a breaking news story. More details are awaited)
 

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First Published: Jul 24 2026 | 6:20 PM IST

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