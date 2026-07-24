MEA appoints Dr. K Srikar Reddy as next Ambassador of India to Qatar
MEA appoints Dr. K Srikar Reddy as next Ambassador of India to Qatar
Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
Listen to This Article
MEA appoints Dr. K Srikar Reddy as next Ambassador of India to Qatar.
(This is a breaking news story. More details are awaited)
More From This Section
Topics : Breaking News
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jul 24 2026 | 6:20 PM IST