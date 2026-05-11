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Home / India News / MEA rejects report claiming India-UAE evacuation pact via Fujairah port

MEA rejects report claiming India-UAE evacuation pact via Fujairah port

The clarification came after a media report claimed that India and the UAE were preparing an agreement that will help in the evacuation of lakhs of Indian workers through the port of Fujairah

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal

In a post on X, MEA FactCheck issued a strong denial, warning against the spread of misinformation.

ANI Asia
3 min read Last Updated : May 11 2026 | 12:35 PM IST

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The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Monday rejected a media report claiming that India and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) are working on an agreement for the evacuation of Indian nationals via Fujairah port, calling the claims of the report "false and baseless."

In a post on X, MEA FactCheck issued a strong denial, warning against the spread of misinformation.

"Fake News Alert!" the statement said. "There is no basis in fact for such a story. There is no evacuation being planned."

The fact-check unit urged the public to remain cautious, adding, "Please stay alert against such false and baseless claims."

 

The clarification came after a media report claimed that India and the UAE were preparing an agreement " that will help in the evacuation of lakhs of Indian workers through the port of Fujairah," and that it could be signed during a stopover linked to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming foreign visit itinerary.

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The report said, "The PM is due to leave for Europe on May 15 with a stopover in Fujairah and then depart for the Netherlands, before visiting Sweden, Norway and Italy."

Earlier on Friday, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) had alerted the public to active defence measures following reports of disturbances, clarifying that current aerial activity is linked to the interception of hostile projectiles.

In an X post, the UAE's Ministry of Defence confirmed the nature of the disruptions, stating that "the sounds heard across the country are the result of ongoing engaging operations of missiles and UAVs".

Authorities had called for civil cooperation as the military response continues. "The public is urged to remain calm and follow the safety and security instructions issued by relevant authorities," the Ministry added.

The emergency situation had escalated on Friday morning when the UAE's national emergency authority issued a public missile alert, instructing residents nationwide to seek immediate shelter as air defence batteries engaged incoming aerial threats. In a corresponding post on X, the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) stated, "Air defense systems are currently responding to a missile threat. Please remain in a safe location and follow official channels for warnings and updates."

Such alerts have become a recurring reality for residents since late February, when the Emirates was first subjected to a sustained campaign of missile and drone strikes. These hostilities were initiated on February 28 following coordinated US-Israeli strikes on Iranian military and nuclear targets. Although a ceasefire was established on April 8, it has remained largely nominal as regional friction persists.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri met the UAE's MoS for International Cooperation, Reem Al Hashimy, and reviewed the full spectrum of ties, along with discussing the regional situation.

Sharing the details of the visit in a post on X, the Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal, said, "Both sides reviewed the full spectrum of the India-UAE Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and identified areas for further cooperation. They also discussed the ongoing regional situation and global issues of mutual interest."

Also during the visit, Foreign Secretary Misri met with Khaldoon Al Mubarak, MD & CEO, Mubadala Investment Company. They discussed ways to further deepen the India-UAE partnership, including in investment, technology and other key sectors.

The visit to the UAE came amid the developing security situation in West Asia and the Gulf region, where, earlier this week, strikes took place at the country's Fujairah Petroleum Industries Zone, resulting in injuries to three Indian nationals.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : External Affairs Defence Security News Ministry of External Affairs External Affairs Ministry India-UAE India UAE UAE

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First Published: May 11 2026 | 12:35 PM IST

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