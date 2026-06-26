Meet Mahesh Dixit, the next IB chief set to succeed Tapan Kumar Deka

The Centre has appointed senior IPS officer and Intelligence Bureau (IB) Special Director Mahesh Dixit as the next chief of the country's premier intelligence agency, according to reports from various news agencies. The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved his appointment for a two-year term.

He will succeed incumbent IB Director Tapan Kumar Deka, whose second extended term is set to end on June 30.

Who is Mahesh Dixit?

Mahesh Dixit is a 1993-batch IPS officer of the Andhra Pradesh cadre and is currently serving as the Special Director of the IB. He has extensive experience in intelligence operations and previously headed the Subsidiary Intelligence Bureau (SIB) in Jammu and Kashmir, PTI reported.

During his tenure in Jammu and Kashmir, he gained significant experience in counter-terrorism operations and played a key role in maintaining law and order in the Union Territory following the abrogation of Article 370.

A qualified medical doctor who later joined the police service, Dixit brings extensive operational and intelligence experience in handling internal security challenges, according to a Hindustan Times report.

He has also handled regional security threats through assignments covering the Northeast, Ladakh and anti-Naxal operations.

What did the government say?

According to an official order issued by the Ministry of Personnel, Dixit has been appointed Director of the Intelligence Bureau for a period of two years from the date he assumes charge of the post or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

The government has granted him an extension in service under the provisions of Fundamental Rule (FR) 56(d) and Rule 16(1A) of the All India Services (Death-cum-Retirement Benefits) Rules, 1958, enabling him to serve in the top intelligence post.

Outgoing Director Tapan Deka has led the agency since July 2022. During his tenure, the IB strengthened its focus on counter-terrorism operations, intelligence coordination and emerging security threats.

(With inputs from agencies)