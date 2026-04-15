Wednesday, April 15, 2026 | 07:11 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Mercury set to rise across India; temperatures in Delhi may hit 40°C

Mercury set to rise across India; temperatures in Delhi may hit 40°C

IMD flags rising temperatures across India with heatwave alerts in several states, even as parts of northeast, northwest and south gear up for rainfall and thunderstorms in coming days

hot, summer, heat, heat waves

In Delhi, maximum temperatures are also expected to rise in line with the national trend. (Photo: PTI)

Vrinda Goel New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 15 2026 | 7:09 AM IST

Listen to This Article

India is witnessing a mixed weather pattern in April, with a sharp contrast between regions. While some parts of the country are experiencing a rise in maximum temperatures and heatwave-like conditions, others are likely to receive rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms.
 

Heatwave alerts

 
Even as rainfall activity is expected in several regions, large parts of the country are bracing for hot and humid conditions. Accortding to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) bulletin, heatwave conditions are very likely in isolated pockets of Telangana, Rayalaseema, Maharashtra, North Interior Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, West Rajasthan and Jharkhand.
 
Over the next few days, hot and humid conditions are also expected to prevail in isolated pockets of West Bengal, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Coastal Andhra Pradesh.
 
 

Maximum temperatures outlook

 
On the temperature front, the weather department has indicated a sharp rise in maximum temperatures. Northwest India is likely to see an increase of 4-5 degrees Celsius in maximum temperatures. A gradual rise is also expected over central and east India, signalling the onset of hotter days and peak summer conditions.
 
With the progression of summer, several northeastern states including Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura are also set to witness a rise in maximum temperatures, indicating a broader warming trend across regions.

Also Read

Modi Trump

Modi, Trump hold 40-min call, discuss Hormuz blockade, energy deals

Lok Sabha, LS

Constitutional Amendment Bill proposes to expand LS seats from 543 to 850

Electric vehicle

Govt extends EV subsidies to aid adoption: Temporary fix or targeted move?

Tata Consultancy Services

What TCS's FY27 hiring plan tells about shifting fresher model in Indian IT

Donald Trump, Trump

US legal immigration drops faster than illegal entries under Trump: Report

 

Rainfall forecast

 
According to the IMD weather bulletin, light to moderate rainfall is expected across parts of northeast, northwest and South India. In the northeast, states such as Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura are likely to witness rainfall and thunderstorms. In the northwest, Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Punjab and Haryana are also expected to receive rainfall along with thunderstorm activity.
 
In South India, isolated light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds with speeds reaching 30-40 kmph is likely over Karnataka.
 

Delhi weather forecast

 
In Delhi, maximum temperatures are also expected to rise in line with the national trend. The IMD has forecast a gradual increase of 4-5 degrees Celsius in the coming days, with no significant change expected in the subsequent 24 hours. Notably, maximum temperatures are likely to remain above normal to appreciably above normal over the next seven days.
 
For Thursday, the IMD has predicted mainly clear skies in the national capital, with no weather alert issued. The maximum temperature is expected to be around 38-40 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature is likely to hover between 19 and 21 degrees Celsius.

More From This Section

School

Over 100 students fall ill, 1 dead after eating food at Odisha govt school

Twenty-two people sustained injuries after a boiler exploded at the power plant in Sakti district, Chhattisgarh, on Tuesday | Photo: PTI

13 killed, 21 injured in boiler blast at Vedanta plant in Chhattisgarh

As on January 1, 2024, SCs and STs had the highest representation in Group D and Group C government jobs, at 45 per cent and 26 per cent, respectively

Datanomics: Ambedkar at 135, dreams yet to be fully realised for SC/STspremium

Prime Ministrer Narendra Modi waves to the crowd during a roadshow in Dehradun on Tuesday | Photo: PTI

Delhi-Dehradun expressway to spur tourism boom in Uttarakhand: PM Modi

Samrat Choudhary, Samrat

Samrat Choudhary elected BJP legislature party leader, set to be Bihar CM

Topics : IMD weather forecast weather warning Summer weather forecast BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 15 2026 | 7:09 AM IST

Explore News

Q4 Results TodayStock Market HolidaysApple IOS 26.5 Dev Beta 2Gold and Silver Rate TodayIPL 2026, CSK vs KKR Playing 11IMD Weather UpdateBank Holiday TodayCBSE Result 2026 on DigilockerFixed Deposit Rate for Senior CitizenPersonal Finance