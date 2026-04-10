Mercury to rise as summer sets in across India; rain in some regions today

After a period of intense weather changes, continued rainfall and thunderstorms, India is set to witness a period of ‘summer-like’ conditions starting today. Scattered showers in most parts of the country have brought down the temperature giving much needed relief from the intense early-summer heat. However, the mercury is set to go on a rising streak again as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued alerts for heat waves in some parts of the country next week.

Rainfall and thunderstorms are likely to persist in some regions over the next few days, even as temperatures begin a steady climb.

Delhi to see clear skies, strong winds

Delhi woke up to a pleasant morning on Friday as the temperature in the city remained moderate following spells of rainfall in the last two days. For today, the IMD has forecast mostly clear skies, with strong surface winds that may go up to 20 to 30 kmph during the day. The maximum temperature is set to hover around 32 to 34 degrees Celsius while the minimum will stay around 16 to 18 degrees Celsius.

Earlier, on April 8, Delhi witnessed its coldest April Day in 11 years after it recorded a maximum temperature of 28.2 degrees Celsius which was around 7 degrees Celsius below the normal.

Rain in Northeast, hot and humid coastal regions

According to the latest forecast, light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds is likely over large parts of east, Northeast and peninsular India on April 10.

Heavy rainfall is expected at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh, while thunderstorms with lightning and winds of 30–40 kmph may affect Assam, Meghalaya, Odisha, and parts of West Bengal and Sikkim.

Thunderstorm activity without strong winds is also likely over Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and parts of the northeast.

Even as rain persists inland, hot and humid weather is likely along coastal regions, including Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Konkan and Goa, and Tamil Nadu and adjoining areas.

The Met department has not issued any warning for fishermen, indicating relatively stable sea conditions.

Heatwaves to return next week

Temperatures across the country are expected to turn above normal after the next two to three days. Northwest India is likely to see a sharp rise of up to 8 to 10 degrees Celsius in the coming week.

Heatwave conditions are likely in isolated pockets of Chhattisgarh around April 14 and 15, while hot and humid conditions are likely to expand across eastern and coastal regions.