Ministerial group takes stock of India's readiness for West Asia situation

The Informal Group of Ministers (IGoM), headed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, took stock of India's readiness in view of the recent developments in West Asia during its third meeting at Kartavya Bhawan-2, New Delhi, on April 8, the government said in a release.

Minister of Finance & Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman; Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar; Minister for Agriculture & Farmers' Welfare and Rural Development Shivraj Singh Chouhan; Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal; Minister of Chemicals & Fertilizers Jagat Prakash Nadda; Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri; Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Prahlad Joshi; Minister of Railways, Information and Broadcasting, Electronics & Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw; Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju; Minister of Civil Aviation Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu, and Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Science & Technology Jitendra Singh attended the meeting.

In his remarks, Rajnath Singh directed all departments to continue focusing on preparedness, coordination, and resilience building to stay ready to deal with any eventuality. In a post on X, he stated that the Government is ensuring continued availability of LPG, petrol and diesel, fertilisers for farmers and facilitating supply of essential commodities in the country. The Government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has been doing exceptional work in safeguarding the citizens from the impact of the conflict, he said.

The IGoM was informed that India has ensured the evacuation of the highest number of vessels than any other country, from the Strait of Hormuz over the past 40 days. A total of 8 LPG vessels, carrying approximately 340TM, equivalent to around 11 days of India's import requirement have successfully transited the Strait, reinforcing the country's energy security and supply stability. There have been no reports of dry-out at LPG distributorships, and delivery of domestic LPG cylinders continues despite all across the country, as per the release.

In order to support the vulnerable communities including migrant labourers, the supply of 5kg Free Trade LPG cylinders has been doubled beyond the 20% allocation earmarked for priority segments on 7 April. Oil PSU retail pump outlets continue to dispense auto LPG to support the public transportation requirements. However, some supply constraints are being faced by private operators due to their procurement challenges, causing increased footfall in PSU outlets, it added.

It said that a major decision was taken on 8 April to further ease supply of LPG to industrial segments by allocating 70% of fuel demand to non-domestic bulk consumers with supply prioritised for key sectors such as pharma, food, polymers, agriculture, packaging, paints, steel, defence-related materials, etc. This measure is expected to prevent supply-chain disruptions, avoid shortages of essential goods and ensure continuity of industrial operations despite the ongoing global crisis.

Piped Natural Gas (PNG) is being actively promoted wherever feasible. Owing to the increased awareness from the PNG connection campaign launched to reduce LPG dependence, 3.16 lakh new PNG connections were added, representing a three fold increase over March 2025 levels.The campaign has also resulted in the surrender of 16,700+ LPG connections by citizens, indicating a growing shift toward PNG adoption, the release added.

The IGoM was also briefed about the easing in energy prices in the light of the ceasefire. The Ministers were informed that key sectoral parameters will continue to be closely monitored and appropriate measures will be taken.

The IGoM was also apprised about the adequate measures taken by the Department of Food and Public Distribution.