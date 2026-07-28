Ministries told to form quick response teams to fight fake online content

Sources familiar with the matter said a recent government communication stated that the QRTs should detect fake content related to their respective ministries and departments in real time, and post a response on their official social media handles within two hours of the origin of the fake or misleading content.

Officials are of the view that since rumours spread rapidly on social media, the official response must be equally swift, the sources said.

The communication comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi is learnt to have directed Cabinet colleagues to increase their presence on social media platforms such as Instagram, given the platform’s popularity among Gen Z users.

The government has asked that the new QRTs be adequately trained through dedicated workshops and sessions with leading experts to respond quickly to fake content on video-streaming social media platforms, the sources said. Responses to such content should be limited to about 200 words, and maintain factual accuracy. Several commentators have said that social media posts on platforms such as Instagram Reels and YouTube fuelled the month-long protest led by the Cockroach Janta Party, which ultimately resulted in the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

The communication also states that QRTs should make efforts to communicate with citizens in formats best suited to the platform on which the content appears. “For example, if the fake content is posted on a video-streaming platform such as Instagram or YouTube, the response should ideally also be in a video format,” an official said.

The government also wants ministries and departments to significantly expand the use of memes, posters, graphics, short videos and other engaging formats that can effectively communicate the message and have the potential for algorithmic amplification, the official said.